Qualcomm has confirmed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will launch later this year. The announcement came at the close of the Snapdragon Summit 2025, where the company had earlier introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Snapdragon X2 Elite, and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme.

During the event, Alex Katouzian, Group GM of Mobile, Compute & XR at Qualcomm, said that the new chipset will bring more choice and flexibility to the flagship segment, while retaining premium features. However, he did not share a specific timeline or detailed specifications.

According to reliable leaks from Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is expected to carry the model number SM8845. It is said to be built on TSMC’s N3P process, the same as the 8 Elite Gen 5, and will feature Qualcomm’s self-developed Oryon CPU architecture.

Early reports suggest prime and performance cores clocked at 3.8 GHz and 3.32 GHz, respectively. Some of the GPU and IP architecture may also be shared with the 8 Elite Gen 5, offering a notable performance boost compared to the Snapdragon 8s series.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in its upcoming device for the Chinese market. This is expected to be part of the OnePlus Ace 6 series, likely debuting in December 2025. Meanwhile, realme is reportedly testing its next Neo series phone with either the MediaTek Dimensity 9500e or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, according to earlier leaks. Rumors also suggest that OPPO may bring the chip to its upcoming K15 series.

While Qualcomm has yet to provide official benchmarks or in-depth details, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is shaping up to be a slightly toned-down but still powerful sibling to the 8 Elite Gen 5. Its confirmed adoption by leading OEMs like OnePlus, and rumored testing by realme and OPPO, indicates that the chip will likely power a wide range of high-performance smartphones in the premium and upper mid-tier segments.