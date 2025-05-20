Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon announced at COMPUTEX 2025 that the Snapdragon Summit 2025 will be held from 23rd September to 25th September, a month earlier than last year. Big reveals are expected, including next-gen Snapdragon X Series (Snapdragon X Elite 2) for PCs and the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (SM8850) for smartphones.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to be built on TSMC’s 3nm N3P process, promising substantial GPU performance improvements and power efficiency. This chip will likely power flagship phones such as the Xiaomi 16 series, set to debut by the end of September, right alongside the Apple iPhone 17. Other brands like OnePlus and HONOR are also expected to use the new chipset in their upcoming models.

Expected Devices:

Xiaomi 16 Series (launching by the end of September)

OnePlus 15, HONOR Magic8, and others to follow

This could be a direct competition with Apple’s iPhone 17, arriving earlier that month.

With the summit just a few months away, expect detailed specs and benchmarks of Qualcomm’s most powerful chips ever in the coming weeks.