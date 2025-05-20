Google has officially launched the mobile version of NotebookLM, its AI-powered note-taking tool, for Android and iOS devices. With features like offline audio summaries, real-time Q&A, and seamless content sharing, the app is built for students, professionals, and anyone dealing with complex information on the go.

NotebookLM Key Highlights

Audio Overviews: Listen to summaries of documents even when offline or while multitasking in the background.

Listen to summaries of documents even when offline or while multitasking in the background. Interactive Conversations: Tap “Join” to ask follow-up questions and guide the discussion with the AI.

Tap “Join” to ask follow-up questions and guide the discussion with the AI. Easy Content Sharing: Instantly send content from web pages, PDFs, or videos into NotebookLM via the share button.

Instantly send content from web pages, PDFs, or videos into NotebookLM via the share button. Platform Support: Android 10+ via Google Play, and iOS 17+ via the App Store

More file types and enhanced features are expected in upcoming updates, making NotebookLM an evolving AI assistant for mobile productivity.

Earlier, Google expanded its NotebookLM Audio Overviews feature to support more than 50 languages, significantly widening access to its AI-powered, podcast-style summaries. The update allows users across the globe to generate conversational audio content in languages ranging from Hindi and Turkish to Afrikaans and many more.

Try Google NotebookLLM on notebooklm.google