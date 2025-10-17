LAVA’s audio brand Probuds is ringing in Diwali 2025 with a high-value festive surprise – the Zero-Risk Muhurat Sale, offering the LAVA Probuds Aria 911 for just ₹21 on 21st October at 1:15 PM. The deal will go live exclusively on Amazon.in and the Lava e-store, available to the first 100 customers. The Aria 911 is a part of the brand’s festive campaign, “The Sound of Swag”, priced under ₹1,000.

The company has also announced India’s first-ever 30-day trial program for Bluetooth audio products. Under this initiative, buyers can try any Probuds product for up to 30 days and return it for a 100% refund – no questions asked, with doorstep pickup included. The aim is to make premium audio experiences more accessible and risk-free this festive season.

The LAVA Probuds Aria 911 earbuds sport a dual-tone IPX4 splash resistance design and a premium in-ear fit and is powered by 10mm drivers. Highlights include Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear calls, ultra-low 50ms latency for gaming, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, voice assistant support, and intuitive touch controls, and 35+ hours of music playback with fast charging (150 minutes of playback in 10 mins).

LAVA Probuds Aria 911 Availability & Offers

Price: ₹21 (first 100 buyers), ₹999 (Regular Price)

₹21 (first 100 buyers), ₹999 (Regular Price) Availability: Amazon.in & LAVA e-store

Amazon.in & LAVA e-store Offers: Available at ₹21 for the first 100 buyers on 21st October 2025 at 1:15 PM IST (Flash Sale); For those who missed the flash sale, grab it for a 25% discount with ‘WHATABOUTME’

Get LAVA Probuds Aria 911 on Shop.LAVAmobiles.com