Instagram has rolled out a new creative tool called “Restyle”, powered by Meta AI, that lets users transform their Story photos and videos through text prompts or preset effects. The feature brings AI-powered editing directly into the app, enabling users to remove unwanted objects, change backgrounds, or add artistic elements – all before sharing their Story.

The Restyle icon now appears in the Instagram Stories editing tray, giving access to text-based edits. Users can type what they want to change – such as “remove the crowd”, “add sunset lighting”, or “make watercolor style” -and Meta AI automatically applies the effect. Quick presets are also available for instant visual tweaks without writing prompts.

The feature supports both photos and videos. For images, users can use “Add”, “Remove”, or “Change” tools to make specific modifications or apply artistic filters. For videos, Restyle can add dynamic effects like snow, fire, or underwater visuals, creating short cinematic clips effortlessly.

Instagram is also integrating Add Yours stickers with the Restyle tool to encourage participation and trend creation. Once a user applies an AI edit, they can share it with an “Add Yours” sticker, letting friends tap to try the same style or effect on their own content, fueling creative challenges and viral trends.

Meta says Restyle works best with clear and detailed prompts, such as “Add neon lights at night”, or “Film noir look in Paris”. The feature is currently rolling out globally and will soon be available to all Instagram users for free, marking another step toward blending AI creativity with social storytelling.