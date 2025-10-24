BenQ has introduced the BenQ ScreenBar Pro, an upgraded version of its popular monitor light bar, designed to enhance comfort and focus for users who spend long hours at their desks. Featuring the company’s 3rd Gen ASYM-Light technology, the BenQ ScreenBar Pro provides perfectly balanced, glare-free lighting that doesn’t reflect on screens, a significant improvement over traditional desk lamps.

With 16 brightness levels and 8 color temperature settings, users can customize the light for reading, working, or relaxing. The built-in ultrasonic motion sensor automatically turns the light on when you sit down and off after five minutes of inactivity, while the real-time auto-dimming feature adjusts illumination to ANSI’s recommended 500 lx standard for ideal workspace lighting.

Built from premium aluminum alloy with a patented counterweight clamp, the ScreenBar Pro fits flat, curved, and ultra-narrow monitors securely without causing damage. It offers both USB-C and adapter-based power options, ensuring compatibility across setups. The full-spectrum LED chips deliver high color accuracy (Rf > 96) for true-to-life visuals, especially useful for designers, editors, and professionals working in color-sensitive tasks.

BenQ has also emphasized durability and eco-friendly design. The ScreenBar Pro has undergone extensive testing for heat, drops, and long-term use, while its packaging is made from paper-based materials to reduce plastic waste.

Mr Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia, said, “At BenQ, innovation begins with a deep understanding of how people work and create. The launch of the ScreenBar Pro highlights our leadership in human-centric design and intelligent workspace solutions. This next-generation monitor light sets a new industry benchmark by combining precision engineering, sustainable design principles, and advanced eye-care technology to deliver unparalleled visual comfort. As professionals across India adopt more ergonomic and design-forward work setups, the ScreenBar Pro reflects BenQ’s commitment to elevating productivity and wellbeing through ‘Tech-Driven Comfort’ – a philosophy that continues to shape the future of modern workspaces.”

The price for the BenQ ScreenBar Pro is ₹13,490 for the Black color model and ₹13,990 for the Silver color model, and will go on sale by the end of October 2025, with pre-orders available on BenQ’s official website.

