OpenAI is preparing to launch its popular Sora app on Android devices soon, expanding access to its viral AI video platform that has been available exclusively on iOS since launch. The company has not revealed an exact release date yet, but the app is already listed on Google Play for pre-registration in select countries.

Sora allows users to create AI-generated videos featuring themselves and others, using OpenAI’s advanced Sora 2 model. It’s also the only place where users without a ChatGPT subscription can experience the model firsthand. The Android rollout is expected to follow the same invite-only format as iOS, which saw over a million downloads within five days despite regional restrictions.

In addition to the expansion, OpenAI is bringing new creative tools to the app. A major update will allow users to “cameo” not just consenting users but also pets, objects, and fictional characters, offering more flexibility and fun in video creation. The company is also introducing Sora’s first editing tool – a stitching feature that lets users combine multiple clips into a single longer video.

OpenAI is further working on enhancing the app’s social experience. Until now, Sora only featured a global feed, but upcoming updates will add community channels for groups such as universities, companies, and sports clubs, allowing for more personalized interaction within smaller user networks.

Currently, the Sora app’s pre-registration option is not visible in India, suggesting that the initial Android rollout may again be limited to North America.