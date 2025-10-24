WhatsApp is testing a new storage management feature that allows users to monitor and free up device space directly from the chat window. The update, spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.31.13, aims to simplify storage cleanup by eliminating the need to navigate through multiple app settings.

With the new shortcut, users can quickly identify large media files occupying storage and delete them without leaving the conversation screen. The feature also supports bulk deletion, letting users select multiple files for removal in one go. To prevent accidental deletion, media items can be starred or pinned at the top of the storage management screen for easy access.

Currently, the feature is available only to beta testers registered via the Google Play Beta program. WhatsApp is expected to roll it out to a wider audience in the coming weeks, following a phased release similar to previous beta features.

By integrating storage management directly into chats, WhatsApp aims to make the process faster and more intuitive, especially for users who share a large number of photos, videos, and other media files across multiple conversations.