Microsoft has rolled out an emergency out-of-band (OOB) update, KB5070773, to address a Windows 11 bug that disabled USB input devices like mice and keyboards in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). The issue surfaced after the KB5066835 security update earlier this month, affecting systems running Windows 11 versions 24H2, 25H2, and Windows Server 2025.

The bug made it impossible for users to navigate recovery options using USB peripherals, though these devices continued to work normally inside the Windows operating system. Following user complaints across Reddit and Microsoft’s forums, the company acknowledged the problem and released the KB5070773 patch, available automatically through Windows Update. The patch arrives as builds 26200.6901 and 26100.6901, and also includes security fixes and AI-related improvements like Image Search, Semantic Analysis, and Settings Model updates.

For users still unable to boot into Windows, Microsoft recommends temporary workarounds: touchscreen users can rely on the on-screen keyboard, while others may connect a PS/2 mouse or keyboard if supported. Those who previously created a USB recovery drive can also use it to restore USB functionality within WinRE.

The WinRE USB bug is among several issues in the October update cycle, which also caused Smartcard authentication errors and playback problems in select DVD and Blu-ray apps.