OPPO has announced a deeper partnership with Google aimed at redefining how users experience mobile AI. The collaboration focuses on advanced AI capabilities, seamless model integration, and enhanced privacy, promising a new generation of smart, secure, and intuitive features across OPPO’s ecosystem.

“Working closely with partners like Google allows us to integrate next-generation AI experiences that are not only powerful but also highly personalised and secure. Our goal is to provide users with an AI assistant that truly understands their personal needs and is also worthy of being entrusted with their personal data”, said Kai Tang, President of Software Engineering at OPPO.

The first wave of these innovations will debut with the OPPO Find X9 Series and ColorOS 16, featuring a suite of powerful AI experiences built on Google’s Gemini models. The key highlight of the collaboration is AI Mind Space, OPPO’s intelligent content hub, launching on the OPPO Find X9 Series. With a three-finger swipe, users can capture and store on-screen content, including text, images, or web pages, directly into AI Mind Space, which then automatically organizes it for easy access.

Through its integration with Google Gemini, users can take direct action using their saved content. For instance, a user can save travel notes and then ask Gemini to create a detailed trip itinerary from those entries. Importantly, users stay in control by selecting what Gemini can access and use.

Beyond AI Mind Space, the Find X9 Series will come with deep integration of Google Gemini, allowing users to chat, plan, or edit directly using AI. With Gemini Live, users can point their camera or share their screen to get real-time assistance, from troubleshooting devices to step-by-step repair help. Meanwhile, the new Nano Banana image editing model enables advanced, creative photo edits using simple text prompts, whether on generated or existing images.

OPPO has developed its AI Private Computing Cloud (PCC) powered by Google Cloud’s confidential computing. This ensures all personal data used in AI processing remains encrypted and inaccessible even to OPPO or Google. Core AI tools such as AI Mind Space, AI Search, AI Call Summary, AI VoiceScribe, AI Recorder, and AI Writer all operate within this protected environment.

OPPO Find X9 or OPPO Find X9 Pro buyers will receive a three-month complimentary Google AI Pro subscription, unlocking premium Gemini features and 2 TB of Google Cloud storage for an enhanced AI experience.