Motorola recently expanded its moto g Series lineup in India with the launch of the moto g67 Power 5G, built for endurance and everyday efficiency. The smartphone is aimed at users who value both performance and longevity, bringing together a massive 7,000 mAh battery, a fast Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and a 120 Hz Full HD+ display, all wrapped in a premium vegan leather design with an IP64 water-resistant build. Other than that, the phone promises a smooth, AI-enhanced Android 15 experience out of the box, along with a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 600 camera, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and ThinkShield security. We’ve been testing the device for a while, and here’s how it performs in real-world use. Take a look at our moto g67 Power 5G review.

moto g67 Power 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) LCD display, Full HD+ Resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 391 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,050 nits HBM brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, 86% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, IP64 water-resistant rating, Vegan Leather finish design, 8.6 mm thickness, 210 grams weight

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The moto g67 Power 5G continues the Vegan Leather finish design and PANTONE curated colors with its refined and practical aesthetic that feels both modern and durable. Despite housing a massive 7,000 mAh battery, motorola has managed to keep the phone’s profile surprisingly balanced at 8.6mm thick and 210 grams in weight. The back panel features a premium Vegan leather finish, which not only looks sophisticated but also offers a comfortable and grippy texture – minimizing fingerprints and making the device easier to handle during long usage.

The camera module blends cleanly into the back panel, with a smooth and unified design that complements the overall build. The subtle quad-lens layout maintains a minimalist appearance, while the metallic edges around the camera housing add a slight premium flair. The phone also earns an IP64 rating, providing protection against dust and splashes. The moto g67 Power 5G comes in three stylish shades – Cilantro, Parachute, and Blue Curacao.

On the front, the moto g67 Power 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,050 HBM brightness. While it’s an LCD rather than an OLED, the display still manages to deliver quite decent contrast and brightness for its class, and is already ideal for multimedia consumption. Adding to its resilience is the MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, offering strong defense against scratches and minor drops.

The button placement and ergonomics remain practical – the power button with an integrated fingerprint reader sits conveniently on the right, accompanied by volume controls, while the USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack are at the bottom, along with top and bottom mics, plus Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, which are positioned at the bottom and at the earpiece.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The moto g67 Power 5G utilizes motorola’s clean software tradition, featuring Android 15 out of the box, layered with the brand’s lightweight Hello UX interface. Staying true to motorola’s “near-stock Android” philosophy, the experience here is fluid, minimal, and refreshingly free from bloatware or intrusive ads. Everything feels snappy and straightforward – a software environment designed for users who prefer speed and simplicity over unnecessary clutter.

The moto’s Hello UX builds upon the stock Android foundation with subtle but meaningful enhancements. You’ll find Moto Gestures, like the iconic “chop twice” to turn on the flashlight and “twist” to launch the camera – features that have become a brand’s signature over the years. Personalization is also baked in, allowing users to tweak system themes, icons, fonts, and accent colors for a more tailored experience.

motorola has also integrated several AI-powered utilities into the Hello UX experience, bridging the gap between convenience and smart functionality. Features like moto AI Photo Enhancement help optimize your shots automatically, while Google Gemini integration enables hands-free voice control, intelligent search, and context-based assistance. The Circle to Search and Gemini Live options let users interact naturally – making queries, identifying objects, or navigating through voice commands with ease.

The phone also benefits from motorola’s Moto App Suite, which includes practical tools like:

Moto Secure – A privacy hub to manage app permissions, lock sensitive content, and secure network connections.

– A privacy hub to manage app permissions, lock sensitive content, and secure network connections. Moto Unplugged – Helps with digital well-being by limiting distractions and managing screen time through focus modes.

– Helps with digital well-being by limiting distractions and managing screen time through focus modes. Family Space – A dedicated area for safe content curation for younger users.

– A dedicated area for safe content curation for younger users. Smart Connect – Multi-device collaboration that enables seamless interaction between your Motorola phone, tablet, or PC.

With Smart Connect, users can enjoy features like Cross Control (use one keyboard and mouse across multiple Motorola devices), Swipe to Stream (shift apps or media from phone to tablet/TV), and Instant File Transfer (wireless sharing without cables or cloud sync).

In terms of longevity, the moto g67 Power 5G comes with 1 year of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. Altogether, the software experience on the moto g67 Power 5G remains one of the cleanest and most practical in its class – blending stock Android familiarity with moto’s added features and AI-backed enhancements for a smarter, smoother experience.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Powering the moto g67 Power 5G is the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz. This SoC is engineered to strike a perfect balance between performance and power efficiency, ensuring smooth everyday usage and reliable multitasking without draining the massive 7,000 mAh battery too quickly. Paired with the Adreno 710 GPU, the phone handles both general graphics and gaming workloads quite well. From navigating through multiple Chrome tabs to editing photos and streaming videos, performance remains consistently fluid with no noticeable slowdowns.

The moto g67 Power 5G ships with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (expandable up to 24 GB via RAM Boost) and 128 GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage (with support for up to 1 TB of microSD card expansion). In day-to-day performance, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 proves to be dependable. Apps open quickly, background processes stay stable, and transitions across the UI feel fluid. For productivity, social media, and multitasking, the phone keeps up with ease, ideal for students, professionals, and casual users.

When it comes to gaming, the moto g67 Power 5G holds its ground in the mid-range category. Games like Asphalt 9, BGMI, and Call of Duty: Mobile run smoothly at high settings, maintaining consistent frame rates with minimal stutter. Even during prolonged sessions, the phone stays cool, thanks to its large internal cooling surface and intelligent power optimization built into Hello UX. While it’s not aimed at hardcore gamers, the Adreno 710 GPU provides more than enough punch for casual and mid-tier gaming, handling high-refresh-rate titles well on its 120 Hz display.

Cameras

The moto g67 Power 5G packs a dual camera setup (50 MP f/1.8 LYT-600 Main + 8 MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide 119.5° FOV and Macro Vision) on the rear side and borrows several software and AI enhancements from its higher-end Edge series. On the back, the phone sports a dual-camera setup, led by a 50 MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology (1.6μm), and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), effectively combining pixels for enhanced light capture and sharper low-light performance.

The main sensor supports 4K recording at 30 fps and benefits from motorola’s AI Photo Enhancement engine, which automatically adjusts exposure, saturation, and contrast for natural-looking results. Daylight photos turn out crisp with balanced color tones, while indoor and low-light shots retain a good amount of detail. The dedicated Night Vision mode also helps brighten dark scenes.

Accompanying the main shooter is an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, which doubles as a macro sensor, and it shoots 4k ultra-wide videos as well at 30 fps. It captures wider frames for landscape shots and close-up subjects with decent clarity. While edge distortion is minimal, dynamic range is handled well for its segment. The flexibility to switch between ultra-wide and macro views makes the g67 Power 5G’s camera setup versatile for casual creators and travel photographers. Although the camera misses out on the OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and telephoto zoom.

For selfies, the 32 MP front camera (f/2.2) also uses Quad Pixel Technology to produce brighter, more detailed self-portraits. Features like Portrait Mode, Face Retouch, and Gesture Selfie make it easy to get well-composed shots. Video calls and shooting also benefit from the front camera’s support for 4k at 30 fps recording.

Overall, the moto g67 Power 5G delivers a dependable and versatile camera performance for its price range. The Sony LYTIA 600 sensor offers a noticeable upgrade in clarity and color science, while the AI-driven enhancements make it easy for users to get social-media-ready shots straight out of the camera.

The camera features and modes include Ultra-Res, Night Vision, Portrait, Panorama, Pro Mode, Scan, Auto Smile Capture, Auto Night Vision, High-Res Digital Zoom (up to 8x), Google Lens integration (for Rear) and Portrait, Pro Mode, Photo Booth, Auto Smile Capture, Auto Night Vision, Gesture Selfie, Face Retouch, Selfie Photo Mirror (for Front).

We took some samples to show you how the camera performs. Check them out below.

moto g67 Power 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

When it comes to the ‘Power lineup in g Series’, battery life has always been one of motorola’s strongest suits here, and the moto g67 Power 5G takes that legacy to new heights. The phone packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery, making it one of the largest in its class – delivering up to 58 hours of usage.

The moto g67 Power 5G sets a new benchmark for longevity in the mid-range category. motorola claims this silicon-carbon cell can easily deliver up to two full days of usage on a single charge. Even with heavy multitasking, long gaming sessions, or hours of streaming, the g67 Power 5G comfortably lasts a full day with battery to spare.

The power efficiency of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 platform and motorola’s refined Hello UX (based on Android 15) optimization both contribute to its excellent endurance. Background processes are intelligently managed to minimize unnecessary drain, while adaptive battery settings learn your usage patterns over time to extend standby performance further.

In real-world testing, users can expect around 8 – 9 hours of screen-on time with mixed usage – including social media, video playback, calls, and light gaming. The phone also supports a special Hibernation Mode, helping it retain standby power efficiently when the battery drops below critical levels.

For charging, the moto g67 Power 5G supports 30W TurboPower charging, which offers a balanced mix of speed and safety. Assume, a quick 30-minute charge can refuel the battery up to 50%, while a full charge typically takes under 90 minutes. While it’s not the fastest in its segment, the thermal management during charging remains impressive, and the phone stays cool and consistent during quick top-ups.

Verdict – moto g67 Power 5G Review

motorola is clearly positioning the moto g67 Power 5G as an all-rounder for users who want reliable performance, strong multimedia capability, and long battery life – without spending a chunk of money. The smartphone cements itself as the best camera phone under ₹15,000 (combined with offers), and quite possibly the most complete all-rounder in its price segment. motorola has delivered a combination of power, endurance, and premium design while keeping the UI experience clean, fast, and dependable.

When it comes to the moto’s ‘Power lineup’, battery life has always been one of brand’s strongest suits here, and the moto g67 Power 5G takes that legacy to new heights with its massive 7,000 mAh Silicon Carbon battery, one of the largest in its class – delivering up to 58 hours of usage, while maintaining a 8.6mm slim and ergonomic design. The fast Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 ensures smooth multitasking and reliable gaming performance.

The 50 MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, plus 8 MP ultra-wide and the highest-in-segment 32 MP selfie camera – this setup sets a new imaging benchmark under ₹15K. Packing the segment’s best camera, the 50 MP LYTIA 600 sensor produces dependable results in most lighting conditions, plus offering 4K video recording (across all cameras, even wide-angles), while the 8 MP ultra-wide and 32 MP selfie camera round out a versatile camera setup that’s ideal for social media and content creators. Combined with dual speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos, it makes for a well-rounded multimedia experience.

In terms of durability and design, motorola has gone all out – combining Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection, and IP64 water resistance for a tough build that looks as good as it feels with its premium Vegan Leather design. With Android 15 out of the box, Hello UX interface keeps things light, bloat-free, and optimized – enhanced by smart features like Moto Gestures, Moto Secure, and Gemini voice AI integration.

In short, the moto g67 Power 5G checks most boxes right – a best-in-segment camera system, massive battery life, powerful performance, and premium durability, making it an unbeatable package under ₹15,000. The moto g67 Power 5G stands out as one of motorola’s most balanced mid-range smartphones yet, built for practicality, endurance, and everyday performance. The smartphone is highly recommended for those with a budget of around ₹15,000.

moto g67 Power 5G – Where To Buy

The price for the moto g67 Power 5G is ₹15,999 for its single 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model and is available from today, i.e., 12th November 2025, on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include ₹1,000 off on SBI and AXIS Bank Credit Cards, or ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange, no cost EMI up to 6 months.

Get moto g67 Power 5G on motorola.in