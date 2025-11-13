OnePlus has finally unveiled its most anticipated flagship of the year – the OnePlus 15 in India (and globally). The OnePlus 15 is the latest addition to its premium flagship lineup powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The device brings a new era of intelligent performance with its triple-chip architecture, combining raw power, ultra-responsive touch control, and stable connectivity. The OnePlus 15 packs a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K 165 Hz LTPO AMOLED display, a massive 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery with 120W SUPERVOOC charging, introduces the new in-house DetailMax Engine, and OnePlus’ latest OxygenOS 16 built on Android 16 with deep Gemini AI integration. We spent some time with the device, and here’s what we think about the smartphone in our full OnePlus 15 review.

OnePlus 15 Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 165 Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 1,800 nits peak brightness, 1 nit minimum brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection Victus 2 protection, MAO-coated metal frame with a premium matte finish, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated dust, water, and high-pressure resistance, dimensions, 8.18mm (Sand Storm) mm thickness, 211 grams weight (Sand Storm)

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OnePlus 15 is sleek, ergonomic, and unmistakably flagship; the design is closely related to the OnePlus 13s design philosophy – it’s elegant, minimal, and engineered with precision. The device features a MAO-coated metal frame combined with a premium matte glass back, offering a luxurious in-hand feel while minimizing fingerprints and smudges.

It is available in three distinct finishes – Infinite Black, Sand Storm (8.18 mm slim), and Ultra Violet, as you can see in the images. Each variant highlights a unique texture and character. The Sand Storm finish, in particular, uses a micro-arc oxidized composite coating that’s 1.3x harder than titanium, while the Ultra Violet variant shifts dynamically between violet and sapphire tones depending on light.

In terms of durability, OnePlus sets a new benchmark in the flagship category with comprehensive IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications, providing unmatched protection against dust, water, and even high-pressure sprays – making it one of the toughest smartphones in its class. It’s capable of withstanding water immersion (up to 2 meters for 30 minutes) and even high-pressure water jets up to 80°C.

On the front, the OnePlus 15 sports a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) and the smoothest-ever 165 Hz adaptive refresh rate on a OnePlus smartphone. The display offers 10-bit color depth, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, 1,800 nits HBM brightness, and a 1-nit minimum brightness for optimal comfort across all lighting conditions. The overall display quality is quite surprising; no wonder you are gaming, streaming, or browsing, visuals appear smooth, vibrant, and razor-sharp.

For added protection, the screen is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the 1.15mm ultra-thin bezels on all sides provide an immersive viewing experience. OnePlus has also achieved TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, integrating features like Eye Comfort Mode and Eye Comfort Reminder for reduced strain during extended use.

Like the 13s, you can see the new Plus Key – replacing the traditional alert slider – makes its debut on the OnePlus 15 Series. It can be customized for various shortcuts such as sound modes, AI functions, or launching apps, and integrates seamlessly with AI Plus Mind, allowing users to access contextual memory and organize information intelligently.

For the rest, you get the power and volume buttons on the right edge, while the bottom houses a USB Type-C port, stereo speaker grills (one on top), and a mic setup with one at the top.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus 15 runs on the all-new OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, and once again, OnePlus proves why its software experience remains among the best in the Android world. It’s clean, fast, and refreshingly free of clutter – no unnecessary preloads, no intrusive ads, and no bloatware. Everything feels light, polished, and purposefully designed for smooth, intuitive interaction.

OxygenOS 16, launched last month, carries forward OnePlus’s long-standing focus on performance and fluidity while layering it with meaningful AI-powered intelligence. With four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, you have the long extended software support to stay relevant for years to come.

A Smarter, AI-Driven OxygenOS

The biggest change this year comes from the deep integration of OnePlus AI, a suite of advanced AI tools powered by Gemini and the company’s proprietary Plus Mind system, designed to make everyday use faster and smarter.

Here are the key highlights of OnePlus AI:

AI VoiceScribe – Summarizes and translates meetings, voice notes, and calls in real time across supported apps.

– Summarizes and translates meetings, voice notes, and calls in real time across supported apps. AI Call Assistant (India-exclusive) – Offers real-time call translation, transcription, and automated call summaries using the native OnePlus dialer.

– Offers real-time call translation, transcription, and automated call summaries using the native OnePlus dialer. AI Translation – Handles voice, camera, and text translations instantly – across apps, photos, and even live content.

– Handles voice, camera, and text translations instantly – across apps, photos, and even live content. AI Search – Lets you search your phone using conversational queries, working hand-in-hand with AI Plus Mind to surface relevant content contextually.

– Lets you search your phone using conversational queries, working hand-in-hand with AI Plus Mind to surface relevant content contextually. AI Reframe & Best Face 2.0 – Intelligently enhances your photos, reframing shots creatively or fixing closed eyes in group selfies (supporting up to 20 faces!).

OnePlus’s AI also extends to system apps. Gemini Live allows hands-free interactions with your device – you can literally talk to your phone about what’s on your screen or through your camera lens. It’s fast, natural, and feels futuristic yet familiar.

Behind the scenes, OnePlus prioritizes privacy and data security using its Hybrid AI Architecture. Most tasks run on-device for privacy, while the Private Computing Cloud (PCC) handles heavy processing using end-to-end encryption inside a Trusted Execution Environment.

The New Plus Key – AI Meets Utility

Replacing the iconic alert slider, the Plus Key is one of the most interesting hardware-software crossovers we’ve seen this year. It’s fully customizable and deeply integrated with AI Plus Mind.

With a single tap or a gesture, you can:

Instantly save text, screenshots, or links to your “Mind Space.”

Trigger one-tap access to modes like Sound, Vibrate, or DND.

Launch your favorite app or even start an AI task like “Remember this.”

This makes the OnePlus 15 feel more personal, smart, and context-aware.

As expected from OnePlus, I just loved the UI; the OxygenOS 16 is blazing fast and fluid. The animations, transitions, and gesture responses feel incredibly refined, thanks to the 165 Hz display and the dedicated touch response chip that ensures instant feedback. Customization remains a major strength – you get Always-on Display themes, icon and font tweaks, fingerprint animations, and vibrant live wallpapers that adapt to your environment. The Zen Mode and Digital Wellbeing features like Focus Mode and App Timeouts help keep your digital habits in check.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

When it comes to raw performance, the OnePlus 15 doesn’t just raise the bar – it smashes right through it. Underneath it lies Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, built on the 3nm TSMC process, and it’s easily one of the most powerful mobile platforms on the planet right now.

This new chip architecture introduces a “triple-chip power system” that truly defines the OnePlus 15’s performance story. You get three specialized processors working in harmony – a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC for core performance, a dedicated touch response chip for ultra-fast input, and a standalone Wi-Fi chip that keeps your connection rock-solid even in congested environments. The result? Consistent, lag-free speed across everything you do – from multitasking to gaming marathons.

Elite-Class Power with Efficiency to Match

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5’s Oryon CPU configuration features two ultra-high-performance cores clocked at 4.61 GHz, paired with six efficiency-focused cores running at 3.63 GHz. This combination delivers incredible peak power while maintaining cool thermals and great battery efficiency. It’s purely built for shooting 4K videos, editing photos, or running AI-heavy apps.

Pair that with its high-end Adreno 840 GPU, and you’re looking at flagship-level graphics performance capable of hardware-accelerated ray tracing, dynamic global illumination, and ultra-smooth rendering. Popular games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars push the display’s 165 Hz refresh rate to its fullest, while other titles like BGMI and Genshin Impact run effortlessly at 120 fps.

All that power is backed by the 360° Cryo-Velocity Cooling System thermal setup, incorporating a massive 5,731mm² vapor chamber, an aerospace-grade aerogel insulation layer, and a white graphite cooling plate for even heat distribution. Even during long gaming sessions or 4K video recording, the phone stays cool to the touch. Combined with Bypass Charging, which powers the device directly during gaming instead of heating the battery, the OnePlus 15 maintains sustained performance longer than many flagships we’ve tested.

Memory, Storage & Real-World Speed

The device ships with LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM (10,667 Mbps) up to 16 GB and UFS 4.1 storage up to 512 GB, ensuring blazing-fast read/write speeds and smooth multitasking. Apps open instantly, background retention is excellent, and file transfers feel instantaneous. In our experience, switching between heavy apps – like editing videos while streaming Spotify and checking social feeds – felt completely seamless.

Gaming

Gaming is where the OnePlus 15 flexes its full potential. The device features always-on 120 fps gameplay, ±4000 DPS gyroscope precision, and a dedicated touch response chip offering a 3,200 Hz sampling rate, translating every movement with zero input lag. Combined with HyperBoost Gaming Engine, frame stability remains consistent even during long sessions, without frame drops or stutter.

The experience is further elevated by Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and Haptic Pro vibration feedback, making every explosion, drift, and combo feel more realistic.

For gamers, the HyperBoost Gaming Engine and RAM Vita work together to maintain stable frame rates and responsive touch performance. The Game Space overlay lets you block notifications, monitor temps, and optimize for battery or performance on the fly.

Cameras

For cameras, you have the triple setup with the most advanced cameras yet from OnePlus. The OnePlus 15 marks a significant leap in mobile imaging for the brand – not just with hardware but with the integration of its new DetailMax Engine, a proprietary computational imaging system that pushes clarity, depth, and realism to a new level. For creators, vloggers, and casual shooters alike, the OnePlus 15’s triple-camera setup stands as one of the most capable and balanced systems in its segment – a true flagship-level camera experience worthy of its “DetailMax” name.

The triple camera setup includes:

50 MP f/1.8 IMX906 OIS Main Camera – featuring a Sony IMX906 sensor sized at 1/1.56-inch, with OIS and large pixel architecture that captures crisp, detailed images with excellent color accuracy and dynamic range. Supports 4k videos at 120 fps, and 8K videos at 30 fps

50 MP f/2.8 Samsung JN5 OIS Periscope Telephoto Camera – 1/2.76-inch Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor, 85mm portrait lens, supports 3.5x optical zoom, and 7x optical quality zoom (up to 120x digital zoom max) with minimal loss in detail, perfect for portraits or zoomed-in landscape shots.

50 MP f/2.2 OmniVision OV50D Ultra-Wide 116° FoV Camera – designed for expansive scenes, architecture, and group shots, maintaining consistent color tones with the primary lens.

Selfie: 32 MP f/2.4 Sony IMX709 RGBW 1/2.74-inch sensor with 4k videos at 60 fps

32 MP f/2.4 Sony IMX709 RGBW 1/2.74-inch sensor with 4k videos at 60 fps Features: DetailMax Engine, Dual Exposure HDR, Clear Night Engine, AI Image Enhancement, 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision recording, 8K video recording, Dual Capture, Pro Mode, Autofocus Selfie, AI Beautification, Portrait Mode, HDR, and 4K video recording at 60 fps

All three sensors leverage OnePlus’s in-house DetailMax Engine, which uses multi-frame synthesis and dual-exposure fusion to enhance clarity and reduce noise. The system dynamically adjusts shutter timing and exposure for the sharpest possible result, whether you capture a fast-moving subject or a low-light environment shot.

For quality, images are sharp without being over-processed, and skin tones look natural even under challenging lighting. You get to shoot 85mm portrait lens mode, using the 50 MP JN5 telephoto camera, and also the optical quality 7x zoom photos, both performed surprisingly well. The new Clear Burst Mode can capture up to 10 frames per second, freezing fast action with remarkable detail – double the frame rate from the previous generation. Low-light photography benefits massively from the Clear Night Engine, which uses Dual Analog Gain technology to reduce exposure gaps and enhance tonal range. The results? Brighter, cleaner, and more color-accurate night shots without excessive noise.

The camera is also loaded with AI features. The AI Photo Master system further elevates results by automatically detecting scenes (like food, pets, or text) and adjusting color balance, HDR, and contrast intelligently. On the front, the 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture is optimized for crisp, well-lit shots, even indoors or in dim environments. It supports 4K video recording at 60 fps and features AI-based enhancements like Best Face 2.0, which can fix closed eyes or soft focus in group selfies. Portraits come out sharp, with natural background blur and accurate skin tone mapping – perfect for vloggers and creators.

For video recording, the rear camera supports 4K at 120 fps Dolby Vision recording, giving creators flexibility to capture cinematic slow-motion clips or professional-grade footage with true-to-life colors. Thanks to Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS), handheld shots remain steady, even while walking or panning. The maximum video shooting is 8k at 30 fps.

You also get familiar with OnePlus features like:

Dual-View Video (record from front and back simultaneously)

AI Sound Focus (isolates voices and reduces ambient noise)

Pro Mode with RAW capture and adjustable ISO, shutter, and white balance controls

We have shared some shots to show you how the camera performs and how the image quality is.

OnePlus 15 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Thanks to its massive 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery – the largest ever in any OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 15 takes endurance and efficiency to an entirely new level. It’s not just about capacity; it’s about how intelligently that power is managed. The new silicon-carbon battery chemistry allows higher energy density while maintaining a slimmer profile, delivering the best of both worlds: more power in less space. Despite its large battery, the device remains sleek and lightweight, proving OnePlus’s engineering finesse in balancing performance, design, and longevity. In short, this is the most complete and intelligently designed battery system OnePlus has ever built.

In everyday use, the OnePlus 15 easily sails through 1.5 to 2 days of active usage – take social media for instance, or photography, gaming, or streaming. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5’s efficiency and the OxygenOS 16 optimizations, battery drain is minimal. The intelligent battery management system learns from user habits to optimize app background activity, helping conserve energy without compromising responsiveness.

And if you’re just pushing the device hard with heavy gaming or multitasking, you still have the Bypass Charging feature that keeps the battery cool by powering the phone directly from the charger, overall reducing the heat buildup and extending overall battery lifespan.

When it’s time to plug in, the OnePlus 15 comes with 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. In our testing, the phone charges from 0 to 50% in just around 10 minutes and reaches a full charge in under 25 minutes, that is incredibly fast for a battery this size. You also have wireless charging on the phone with a 50W AIRVOOC wireless charger, delivering impressive speeds with active cooling to maintain safe temperatures. The company claims that even after 1,600 charge cycles (roughly four years of use), the battery will retain over 80% of its original capacity.

Verdict – OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 sets a new benchmark for flagship smartphones with its perfect blend of design, performance, and intelligence. From the moment you pick it up, its sleek build, premium glass-metal finish, and 6.78-inch 1.5K 165 Hz LTPO display stand out – offering unmatched smoothness and visual brilliance. Despite housing a massive 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery (a major highlight, setting a new standard for endurance), it remains impressively slim and comfortable in hand.

For power, there’s the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with OnePlus’s triple-chip architecture (performance, touch, and Wi-Fi chips), which ensures buttery-smooth multitasking and gaming performance. If you’re switching between demanding apps or playing at 120 fps, the OnePlus 15 doesn’t flinch. And combined with OxygenOS 16, enhanced by OnePlus AI and Gemini Live, it delivers a smarter, faster, and more intuitive experience than ever.

The 50 MP triple camera system, powered by the DetailMax Engine, captures with precision, offering details, vivid tones, and professional-level clarity. Plus, you have the 4K at 120 fps Dolby Vision video recording anda 32 MP 4k selfie camera. Meanwhile, the 120W SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC charging make powering up just as fast as the phone itself.

With its record-setting 7,300 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, DetailMax triple camera system, AI-powered OxygenOS 16, and top-notch design and durability, the OnePlus 15 easily ranks among the most advanced flagships of 2025. Overall, the OnePlus 15 redefines what a modern flagship should be – powerful, intelligent, durable, and effortlessly smooth. For those who are looking for a flagship smartphone in this budget, the OnePlus is highly recommended.

OnePlus 15 – Where To Buy

The OnePlus 15 is priced at ₹72,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model and 79,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model. The smartphone is available starting today, i.e., 13th November 2025 at 8 PM IST on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in online store, OnePlus Store App, and offline stores such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and others.

The launch offers include ₹4,000 bank discount with HDFC Bank cards, up to ₹4,000 upgrade bonus, free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 for a limited period, 180-day phone replacement plan, and 6 months no-cost EMI on major bank cards.

