OnePlus is all set to launch its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 15, globally, including India, on 13th November, promising to take its signature “fast and smooth” experience to new heights. Ahead of the launch, the company has officially revealed key highlights, including a revolutionary triple-chip architecture, a 1.5K 165Hz LTPO display, and a massive 7,300 mAh battery.

Triple-Chip Architecture

The OnePlus 15 introduces a first-of-its-kind triple-chip setup, combining performance, connectivity, and responsiveness:

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powers the core system for flagship-grade performance.

A dedicated touch response chip delivers an ultra-responsive 3,200 Hz sampling rate, ensuring instantaneous touch feedback.

A standalone Wi-Fi chip maintains strong, stable connectivity even in congested environments.

Together with OxygenOS 16 optimizations, this architecture enables seamless multitasking – users can switch between heavy apps or even run two games at once without lag or frame drops. The device also supports always-on 120 fps gameplay and features a ±4,000 DPS gyroscope for ultra-precise motion detection – giving gamers an edge in fast-paced titles.

7,300 mAh Battery: The Biggest in OnePlus History

The OnePlus 15 houses a 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery – the largest ever in a OnePlus device. Using 15% silicon content, it achieves higher energy density, ensuring long-lasting power without bulk. Charging is equally advanced with 120W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

It also has Bypass Charging, which powers the phone directly during gaming to reduce heat and protect the battery. OnePlus promises the battery will retain over 80% health even after 4 years, and it can function reliably in temperatures as low as -20°C.

The OnePlus 15 raises the bar for ruggedness with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, offering top-tier protection against dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure jets.

Industry-First 1.5K 165 Hz LTPO Display

The OnePlus 15 is equipped with an industry-first 6.78-inch 1.5K 165 Hz LTPO display, combining ultra-fluid motion with vivid clarity. The display delivers native 165 fps support in popular titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans.

It offers 1,800 nits peak brightness for sunlight visibility and 1 nit minimum brightness for comfortable nighttime use. For eye comfort, it has earned TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, featuring:

Eye Comfort Reminder, alerting users during long viewing sessions.

Eye Comfort Mode in gaming, which subtly adjusts colors to reduce eye strain while preserving realism.

Intelligent Cooling for Sustained Peak Performance

To ensure consistent performance even under load, OnePlus equips the 15 with its advanced Cryo-Velocity Cooling System.

It includes:

A 5,731 mm² 3D vapor chamber for rapid heat dissipation.

Aerospace-grade aerogel insulation to minimize surface heat.

A white graphite layer for even thermal distribution.

This design ensures the phone stays cool and responsive during marathon gaming or high-performance use.

OnePlus 15 Availability and Launch Details

The OnePlus 15 will officially launch on 13th November at 7 PM IST, followed by open sales starting 8 PM IST on the same day. The smartphone will be available via Amazon.in, OnePlus India online store, and authorized offline retailers.

OnePlus 15 Key Highlights at a Glance

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 165 Hz Refresh Rate

6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 165 Hz Refresh Rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core SoC Triple-Chip System: CPU + Touch Response + Wi-Fi chips

CPU + Touch Response + Wi-Fi chips Battery & Charging: 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W SUPERVOOC wireless charging

7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W SUPERVOOC wireless charging Cooling: 5,731 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system

5,731 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system Software: OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16

OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K certified

IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K certified Launch: 13th November 2025 at 7 PM IST

Know More About OnePlus 15 on OnePlus.in