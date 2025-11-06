Meta has announced that the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Smart Glasses, created in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, will soon be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and RelianceDigital.in starting 21st November. The smart glasses, which debuted in India earlier this year via Ray-Ban.com and select optical stores, will now reach a wider audience through major e-commerce platforms. Starting today, i.e., 6th November, interested buyers can register for “Notify Me” alerts to get early access once sales go live.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Key Features and Design

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 collection features several frame and lens variations, including:

Classic Ray-Ban styles

Options for prescription, sun, polarized, and Transitions lenses

A compact charging case for portability

Each pair includes an LED capture indicator that lights up during recording, ensuring transparency and privacy for users and those around them.

The standout feature is the integration of Meta AI, allowing users to interact using the voice command “Hey Meta” to:

Ask questions or retrieve information

Control functions hands-free

Access personalized AI-driven experiences

Meta has also added localized and festive updates for Indian users of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses:

Hindi Language Support – Meta AI now understands and responds in Hindi.

Celebrity AI Voice (Deepika Padukone) – Users can interact with Meta AI using Deepika Padukone’s voice, adding a local, relatable touch.

“Restyle” Feature – Perfect for the festive season, users can say “Hey Meta, restyle this” to transform photos with vibrant colors, lights, and celebration-themed filters.

Upcoming UPI Lite Payments – A soon-to-launch feature that will let users make quick transactions under ₹1,000 via voice command and QR scan, enabling hands-free digital payments through the glasses.

Sandhya Devanathan, VP, India and Southeast Asia, Meta said, “At Meta, we believe the future of computing will be deeply personal, seamlessly integrated, and profoundly empowering. We are on a mission to bring personal superintelligence to everyone, through devices that blend effortlessly into everyday life – AI glasses that don’t just look great, but deliver powerful AI tools designed to help you stay present, communicate better, and amplify your senses. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses embody our commitment to leading the next chapter of wearable technology, with India as a key part of that journey – marking the next wave in computing platforms beyond the smartphone.”

Availability