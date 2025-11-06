Lenskart, India’s leading eyewear and lifestyle technology brand, has announced that its upcoming AI Camera Smartglasses, ‘B by Lenskart’, will soon be open to India’s developer ecosystem. This strategic move enables independent developers and leading consumer apps to integrate Lenskart’s AI and camera technology across diverse categories such as food delivery, entertainment, fitness, productivity, and navigation – transforming smartglasses from lifestyle accessories into a platform for everyday utility.

With this initiative, Lenskart aims to create India’s first full-stack wearable computing ecosystem, integrating hardware, software, and AI innovation under one unified platform. Developers will be able to build custom applications and experiences that expand the functionality of B by Lenskart beyond visual assistance – from real-time fitness tracking to context-aware productivity tools.

Expected to launch by December 2025, B by Lenskart has been designed and engineered in India for global markets. The device weighs just 40 grams, nearly 20% lighter than comparable global smartglasses, ensuring long-term comfort and everyday usability. Staying true to Lenskart’s design philosophy, the product emphasizes that “smartglasses are glasses first” – sleek, lightweight, and functional.

Powered by Qualcomm and Gemini AI

At its core, B by Lenskart is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset, the same platform used in leading AR headsets worldwide. It features an integrated Sony camera for hands-free photo and video capture.

The onboard AI assistant, driven by Gemini 2.5 Live, supports natural, voice-based interactions, including:

Hands-free UPI payments

Live translations

Wellness and fitness insights

Context-aware responses and camera-assisted experiences

Lenskart plans to leverage its omnichannel retail network, consumer data intelligence, and end-to-end control over its manufacturing and supply chain to scale smartglasses adoption across India. The company has also made strategic investments in emerging XR and AI startups, including Ajna Lens, reinforcing its commitment to building a comprehensive, India-led wearables technology stack.

According to industry analysts, the global smartglasses market is projected to reach USD $4 – $5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of around 30%. With its strong retail footprint, R&D focus, and developer-driven ecosystem, India is poised to emerge as one of the most promising markets for AI-powered eyewear.