Dyson India launched its latest Hot+Cool Air Purifier range in India – the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx (HP12) and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1. The new lineup combines advanced air purification, intelligent heating, and connectivity features to tackle India’s increasing winter pollution while providing year-round comfort.

Dyson’s new purifiers feature fully sealed HEPA H13 filtration systems that capture 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, including PM2.5, PM10, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The HP2 De-NOx (HP12) model introduces Dyson’s most advanced K-Carbon filter, which captures 50% more nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) than traditional filters and destroys formaldehyde, addressing harmful indoor gases common during the winter months.

Using Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, both purifiers deliver over 290 liters per second of smooth, purified air, circulating it evenly across the entire room. With 350° oscillation, purified air reaches every corner, ensuring consistent performance.

The purifiers intelligently heat during winter and cool during summer, maintaining a comfortable temperature automatically. This dual-function design eliminates the need for separate machines, making them ideal for all seasons.

Dyson’s latest models integrate seamlessly with the MyDyson app, allowing users to monitor real-time air quality data, adjust purification settings remotely, and schedule operations and access product support. They also support voice control through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, making operation effortless and hands-free.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx (HP12) comes in White/Gold and Nickel/Gold color options priced at ₹68,900, and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 comes in White/Silver, and Nickel/Silver color options priced at ₹56,900. Both items are available on Dyson.in and at Dyson Demo Stores across India.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 & HP2 De-NOx (HP12) Price In India, & Availability