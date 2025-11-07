Rockstar Games has officially announced another delay for its highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto VI, pushing the release date to 19 November 2026. This marks the second postponement, following the previous shift from a late 2025 release window to May 2026.

The studio shared the update in a statement to fans, acknowledging the longer wait but emphasizing the need for more development time:

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve”, Rockstar said.

“While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern-day Vice City.”

Why the Delay?

Rockstar cited the decision as part of its commitment to deliver the quality and attention to detail the Grand Theft Auto franchise is known for. The additional months will allow developers to refine gameplay and ensure the final product meets expectations after years of anticipation.

The first trailer for GTA VI, released in December 2023, revealed the game’s modern Vice City setting and characters inspired by real-life Miami. The trailer quickly became one of the most-viewed gaming videos in history, amplifying hype for the release.

During Take-Two Interactive’s recent earnings call, Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick highlighted that Grand Theft Auto V continues to thrive, with over 220 million copies sold globally.

He also noted strong engagement with Grand Theft Auto Online, which has seen growth through seasonal updates, new vehicles, and in-game events. The premium membership program GTA+ also recorded over 20% year-over-year growth, showing that player interest in the franchise remains strong even a decade after GTA V’s launch.

Zelnick added that this sustained passion “will help usher in a record-breaking launch for Grand Theft Auto VI” when it finally releases.

Grand Theft Auto VI has been in development for several years, with Rockstar reportedly focusing on expansive storytelling, realism, and advanced AI systems. The game will mark the first major release from the studio since Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

While fans may be disappointed by the delay, the company’s track record suggests the wait could be worth it – Rockstar is known for delivering highly polished, genre-defining open-world experiences.