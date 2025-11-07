Spotify has launched a new listening stats feature that gives users a weekly summary of their music habits in a visual, shareable format.

The new “Listening Stats” tab, available under the profile menu – shows:

Most-played artists and songs over the past four weeks

Insights into listening trends and discoveries

A weekly highlight featuring new milestones or unique habits

The stats refresh automatically each week, offering fresh playlists inspired by recent activity. Users can also share their weekly summaries or highlights directly on Spotify or via platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

This addition joins Spotify’s lineup of personalized tools such as Daylist, Release Radar, and Discover Weekly, giving listeners more ways to explore and relive their music journey. For annual recaps, Spotify Wrapped will continue to highlight the year’s top moments.

The feature is now rolling out to both Free and Premium users in over 60 markets worldwide.