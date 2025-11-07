realme India has announced that its next flagship smartphone, the realme GT 8 Pro, will launch in India on 20th November. The brand promises a major leap in mobile photography, design, and performance, positioning this as its most advanced GT series device yet.

The realme GT 8 Pro marks the debut of RICOH GR-powered camera technology, born from a collaboration between realme and RICOH IMAGING. This partnership introduces professional-grade optics and the iconic photographic aesthetics of the RICOH GR series to smartphones.

At its core lies a co-engineered ultra-high transparency lens group meeting RICOH GR optical standards, designed to deliver superior clarity and minimize glare. The device features a dedicated RICOH GR Mode with two classic focal lengths – 28mm and 40mm, plus five signature RICOH GR Tones, replicating the brand’s timeless photographic style.

The GT 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with the Hyper Vision AI Chip for optimized performance and enhanced visual processing. It packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, promising all-day endurance with rapid top-ups.

realme has introduced what it calls an “industry-first switchable camera bump”, giving users the option to personalize their device’s look. The phone sports a paper-like leather back panel, crafted using recycled plastics and textiles, and finished with Photonic Nano-Carving technology for fine detailing and a premium feel. It is available in Diary White and Urban Blue color options.

The flagship will be available for purchase via realme.com and Flipkart.com after its official launch on 20th November 2025.

