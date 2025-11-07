After weeks of teasers, OPPO has finally confirmed the India launch of its next-generation flagship smartphones – the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro, on 18th November, following their global debut last week. Both models continue OPPO’s legacy of refined craftsmanship, combining premium materials, cutting-edge displays, and professional-grade imaging capabilities co-engineered with Hasselblad.

On the design front, both feature a matte glass finish paired with a matte aluminum frame, creating a sleek, minimalistic aesthetic. The Find X9 will be available in Titanium Grey and Space Black, while the Find X9 Pro comes in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.

The Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120 Hz AMOLED display, while the Find X9 Pro offers a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED panel. Each display boasts ultra-slim 1.15 mm symmetrical bezels on all four sides, delivering an immersive edge-to-edge visual experience.

The Find X9 Series uses the Hasselblad Master Camera System, powered by OPPO’s LUMO Image Engine – an advanced in-house computational photography platform. The Find X9 Pro features a 200 MP Hasselblad Telephoto lens, co-developed in both sensor calibration and optical design to achieve professional-level precision.

Both phones support 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision recording, along with LOG recording and ACES color science support – features aimed at creators and mobile filmmakers. Additional camera capabilities include Stage Mode for dynamic subject tracking and AI Sound Focus for intelligent audio capture.

Powering the series is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, designed for flagship-grade performance and energy efficiency. Both models run on new ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. More details on the ColorOS 16 India rollout will be revealed at the launch event.

The phones pack OPPO’s third-generation silicon-carbon battery technology, offering impressive capacities – 7,025 mAh on the Find X9 and 7,500 mAh on the Find X9 Pro. OPPO’s silicon-carbon battery innovation promises improved energy density and longer lifespan compared to traditional lithium-ion designs, ensuring extended endurance even under heavy use.

The OPPO Find X9 Series will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and authorized offline retailers shortly after the launch on 18th November 2025. Stay tuned!