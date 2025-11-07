Amazon has introduced Kindle Translate (Beta) – an AI-powered translation service designed to help Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) authors make their eBooks available to global readers in multiple languages.

Currently, fewer than 5% of titles on Amazon.com are available in more than one language. With Kindle Translate, Amazon aims to close this gap by empowering authors to reach new international audiences and boost their earnings through multilingual editions.

How Kindle Translate works

The beta version currently supports translations between English and Spanish, and from German to English.

Selected KDP authors can access Kindle Translate directly from the KDP dashboard, where they can:

Manage translations

Choose target languages

Set list prices

Publish translated editions

Each translation undergoes automatic quality review before publication. Authors can preview their translated eBooks or enable auto-publishing once the review is complete. Amazon says that fully formatted, translated editions can be ready within a few days.

Kindle Translate-powered eBooks will be available for purchase and download in the Amazon Store, clearly marked with a “Kindle Translate” label. Readers will be able to view sample previews before purchase, and translated editions will qualify for KDP Select and Kindle Unlimited, enabling wider discovery and readership.

Kindle Translate is currently available in beta for select Kindle Direct Publishing authors.

Amazon plans to expand language support gradually, introducing more translation options for authors and giving readers access to an even broader range of global content.