The OnePlus 15 is almost here – launching globally, including in India, on 13th November, and it’s shaping up to be OnePlus’s most powerful and camera-focused flagship yet. Alongside a new triple-chip architecture and a 7,300 mAh battery, OnePlus is putting serious emphasis on photography, thanks to its self-developed DetailMax Engine. Below are some early OnePlus 15 camera samples that showcase how far the brand has come in computational imaging.
DetailMax Engine: Power Meets Precision
The new DetailMax Engine combines hardware-level processing with AI-driven optimization to produce incredible texture, depth, and lifelike detail. It works hand-in-hand with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and OxygenOS 16 to ensure every shot captures natural tones, balanced highlights, and crystal-sharp focus. Expect sharper edges, accurate skin tones, and reduced noise.
OnePlus 15 Camera Samples
Final Thoughts
The OnePlus 15 doesn’t just aim to be fast – it’s looking to redefine what a smartphone camera can do at this level. The DetailMax Engine, combined with flagship hardware and refined imaging software, promises pro-grade clarity in every shot. Stay tuned, we’ll share more details on the smartphone in our full review once it’s launched.
OnePlus 15 Availability and Launch Details
The OnePlus 15 launches officially on 13th November 2025 at 7 PM IST, with open sales starting at 8 PM IST on Amazon.in, OnePlus India online store, and select offline retailers.
OnePlus 15 Key Highlights at a Glance
- Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 165 Hz Refresh Rate
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core SoC
- Triple-Chip System: CPU + Touch Response + Wi-Fi chips
- Battery & Charging: 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W SUPERVOOC wireless charging
- Cooling: 5,731 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system
- Software: OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16
- Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K certified
- Launch: 13th November 2025 at 7 PM IST