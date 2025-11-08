The OnePlus 15 is almost here – launching globally, including in India, on 13th November, and it’s shaping up to be OnePlus’s most powerful and camera-focused flagship yet. Alongside a new triple-chip architecture and a 7,300 mAh battery, OnePlus is putting serious emphasis on photography, thanks to its self-developed DetailMax Engine. Below are some early OnePlus 15 camera samples that showcase how far the brand has come in computational imaging.

DetailMax Engine: Power Meets Precision

The new DetailMax Engine combines hardware-level processing with AI-driven optimization to produce incredible texture, depth, and lifelike detail. It works hand-in-hand with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and OxygenOS 16 to ensure every shot captures natural tones, balanced highlights, and crystal-sharp focus. Expect sharper edges, accurate skin tones, and reduced noise.

OnePlus 15 Camera Samples

Final Thoughts

The OnePlus 15 doesn’t just aim to be fast – it’s looking to redefine what a smartphone camera can do at this level. The DetailMax Engine, combined with flagship hardware and refined imaging software, promises pro-grade clarity in every shot. Stay tuned, we’ll share more details on the smartphone in our full review once it’s launched.

OnePlus 15 Availability and Launch Details

The OnePlus 15 launches officially on 13th November 2025 at 7 PM IST, with open sales starting at 8 PM IST on Amazon.in, OnePlus India online store, and select offline retailers.

OnePlus 15 Key Highlights at a Glance

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 165 Hz Refresh Rate

6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 165 Hz Refresh Rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core SoC Triple-Chip System: CPU + Touch Response + Wi-Fi chips

CPU + Touch Response + Wi-Fi chips Battery & Charging: 7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W SUPERVOOC wireless charging

7,300 mAh Silicon NanoStack, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W SUPERVOOC wireless charging Cooling: 5,731 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system

5,731 mm² Cryo-Velocity cooling system Software: OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16

OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 Durability: IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K certified

IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K certified Launch: 13th November 2025 at 7 PM IST

Know More About OnePlus 15 on OnePlus.in