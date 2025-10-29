OnePlus has officially confirmed that its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 15, will launch in India on 13th November, following its debut in China earlier this week. The new flagship continues OnePlus’ tradition of delivering industry-leading performance, intelligent features, and refined design, while setting new standards for AI integration and mobile imaging.

The OnePlus 15 will use Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, positioning it among the first smartphones to adopt this next-generation chipset. Paired with 10,667 Mbps LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM in the 16 GB variant, the device is engineered to deliver even smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and consistent gaming performance.

The OnePlus 15, running on OxygenOS 16, brings AI-driven upgrades across the system, from smarter interactions and intelligent language tools to enhanced imaging performance.

A key highlight is its deep integration with Google’s Gemini AI assistant, allowing users to connect with Mind Space to retrieve or act upon previously saved data seamlessly. The all-new Plus Mind feature functions as a personalized, context-aware “second brain”, learning from user behavior to provide proactive suggestions and reminders.

OnePlus is taking a major leap in mobile imaging with its new DetailMax Engine, designed to enhance clarity and realism in both daylight and low-light conditions.

Key features include:

Ultra-Clear 26 MP Mode: Merges data from multiple 12 MP frames with a single 50 MP high-resolution shot, resulting in sharper 26 MP images that maintain manageable file sizes.

Merges data from multiple 12 MP frames with a single 50 MP high-resolution shot, resulting in sharper 26 MP images that maintain manageable file sizes. Clear Burst: Captures up to 10 frames per second, up from 6 fps on the OnePlus 13, using dual-exposure anti-blur technology to freeze action while retaining fine details.

Captures up to 10 frames per second, up from 6 fps on the OnePlus 13, using dual-exposure anti-blur technology to freeze action while retaining fine details. Clear Night Engine: Employs Dual Analog Gain technology to reduce timing gaps between exposures, resulting in brighter, cleaner, and more natural night shots with reduced noise.

From intricate textures like fabric and foliage to fast-moving scenes and nighttime cityscapes, the OnePlus 15’s imaging system is built for clarity, color accuracy, and precision.

OnePlus continues its focus on craftsmanship with a sleek, durable design offered in three distinct finishes:

Infinite Black: Premium frosted glass with a deep matte finish that resists fingerprints.

Premium frosted glass with a deep matte finish that resists fingerprints. Sand Storm: A lightweight fiberglass composite back with a micro-arc oxidized (MAO) metal frame – a ceramic-grade coating 1.3x harder than titanium, offering improved durability.

A lightweight fiberglass composite back with a micro-arc oxidized (MAO) metal frame – a ceramic-grade coating 1.3x harder than titanium, offering improved durability. Ultra Violet: A visually striking dual-layer optical coating that shifts between violet and sapphire hues depending on light.

Each finish reflects the company’s blend of aesthetic refinement and structural strength, embodying the OnePlus design ethos of performance meeting artistry.

The OnePlus 15 will be available for purchase starting 8:00 PM IST on 13th November 2025, shortly after the global launch event. The phone will be sold via Amazon.in, the OnePlus India online store, and OnePlus Experience Stores across the country.