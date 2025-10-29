At its annual Adobe MAX 2025 conference, Adobe announced two major collaborations – with YouTube and Google Cloud – aimed at enhancing creative workflows and expanding access to AI-powered tools for creators and enterprises.

These partnerships bring together Adobe’s world-leading creative ecosystem, YouTube’s massive creator platform, and Google’s cutting-edge AI technologies to redefine how content is produced, edited, and shared globally.

Adobe and YouTube have teamed up to launch a new “Create for YouTube Shorts” space inside the Adobe Premiere mobile app, designed specifically for short-form video creators. The feature gives creators a professional yet simplified mobile-first editing experience, offering direct publishing to YouTube Shorts with one tap.

Key highlights include:

Exclusive effects, transitions, and title presets

Ready-to-use and customizable templates

Firefly-powered AI and generative sound effects

Seamless publishing to YouTube Shorts

This move aims to empower mobile creators with the same professional-grade tools used in desktop video editing, now optimized for quick, creative, and viral Shorts content.

Adobe also expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, integrating Google’s latest Gemini, Veo, and Imagen AI models into Adobe’s suite of creative applications.

The collaboration will enhance Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Express, Premiere, and GenStudio, giving creators access to next-generation AI capabilities for image, video, and design generation.

Key collaboration points:

Access to Google AI models directly inside Adobe tools

Custom model training for enterprises using Firefly Foundry on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI

Joint go-to-market strategy to bring AI-powered creativity to global audiences

Ongoing innovation in generative AI for content creation

The Create for YouTube Shorts feature will soon be available in Premiere mobile, accessible through the “Edit in Adobe Premiere” option within YouTube Shorts.

The integration of Google Cloud AI models across Adobe Firefly, Express, Photoshop, Premiere, and GenStudio will roll out progressively to Creative Cloud and enterprise users worldwide.