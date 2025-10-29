OPPO has finally launched its much-awaited OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro flagship smartphones for global markets, following their debut in China earlier this month. Designed as the company’s flagship duo for 2025, the new Find X9 series combines Hasselblad-tuned cameras up to 200 MP, powerful 3nm Dimensity 9500 performance, next-gen battery tech with as much as 7,500 mAh battery, and ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, all wrapped in a refined, premium design.

Both models introduce the next-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System, a fusion of OPPO’s imaging innovation and Hasselblad’s iconic color science. The OPPO Find X9 features a triple 50MP setup:

50 MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor (1/1.4-inch, f/1.6 aperture)

50 MP ultra-wide with autofocus

50 MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600)

It also debuts the True Color Camera, an exclusive spectral sensor that measures ambient light for precise color accuracy.

The Find X9 Pro, meanwhile, steps up with a 200 MP Hasselblad Telephoto sensor, a 1/1.56-inch 3x lens capable of 13.2x lossless zoom and up to 120x enhanced zoom. It’s paired with a custom Sony LYT-828 main sensor (1/1.28-inch) and real-time Triple Exposure tech for superior HDR imaging.

OPPO’s all-new LUMO Image Engine powers both devices, delivering sharper details and richer dynamic range while cutting CPU and power usage by half. The series also supports industry-first 4K Motion Photos, letting users extract high-res stills directly from 4K video.

Both Find X9 models support 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision HDR recording, while the Pro variant extends these capabilities to its telephoto lens. For creators, LOG recording with ACES certification offers full professional-grade color grading flexibility.

OPPO even offers a Hasselblad Teleconverter accessory for the Find X9 Pro, transforming it into a 10x optical zoom powerhouse, enabling up to 200x digital zoom for photos and 50x for video.

OPPO Find X9

Battery life sees a huge leap forward,

Find X9: 7,025 mAh battery in a 7.99 mm slim body

7,025 mAh battery in a 7.99 mm slim body Find X9 Pro: 7,500 mAh battery

Both use OPPO’s third-gen Silicon-Carbon Battery with 15% silicon content, promising over 80% capacity retention even after five years of use. Charging is flagship-grade 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging are all supported.

The Find X9 series flaunts a flat-edged aluminum design with 1.15mm symmetrical bezels and a stunning 120 Hz AMOLED display that peaks at 3,600 nits brightness while dimming down to just 1 nit. Both phones are built tough with IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance, and come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection (7i on X9, Victus 2 on X9 Pro). The Find X9 is available in Space Black, Velvet Red, and Titanium Grey color options while the Find X9 Pro is available in Titanium Charcoal and Silk White color options.

Under the hood lies the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. OPPO claims up to 32% higher CPU performance, 33% faster GPU rendering, and significant efficiency gains, 55% for CPU and 42% for GPU. Cooling is handled by a custom vapor chamber system, while the Trinity Engine (co-developed with MediaTek) optimizes real-time power distribution and performance efficiency, using 16% less power during 4K HDR recording.

“Find X9 Series represents a giant leap forward in mobile imaging, driven by industry-leading innovations like the 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto, said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. “As OPPO’s new-generation flagship, Find X9 Series delivers a comprehensive, top-to-bottom upgrade, setting a new global standard for smartphone excellence.”

The price for the OPPO Find X9 is €999 (~₹1,02,550) for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model, and the price for the OPPO Find X9 Pro is €1,299 (~₹1,33,350) for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model. The global rollout begins in early November 2025, with the India launch confirmed for the same month.

OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro Price & Availability