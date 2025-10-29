OPPO has officially unveiled ColorOS 16, its next-generation Android 16-based operating system, during the global launch of the OPPO Find X9 Series. The update focuses on performance, intelligence, and seamless cross-device connectivity, under the theme “Smart & Smooth.”

The ColorOS 16 comes with Luminous Rendering Engine, featuring a unified framework that boosts visual responsiveness and fluidity across the interface. OPPO claims a 40% improvement in tap response and a 52% boost in scrolling stability in third-party apps.

Animations across the UI have also been refined for more natural transitions and consistent visual flow. The new Trinity Engine integrates chip-level Dynamic Frame Sync technology, balancing hardware and software workloads to deliver top-tier stability. This translates to 37% better system stability, 13% lower power use, and the ability to record continuous 4K video for over three hours, even in low light.

OPPO expands its multi-device ecosystem with Phone Connect and PC Connect.

Phone Connect allows OPPO and iPhone users to share calls, messages, and media instantly.

PC Connect introduces Mac screen mirroring, clipboard sharing, and cross-platform file transfer.

This brings OPPO devices closer to full interoperability across Android, iOS, and macOS.

AI Mind Space and Gemini Integration

ColorOS 16 introduces AI Mind Space, a digital memory hub with Smart Collections and a Mind Assistant that provides quick suggestions. Integration with Google Gemini Live allows users to interact with a multimodal AI assistant capable of discussing on-screen visuals and providing contextual insights.

AI-driven tools like AI Portrait Glow, Master Cut, and Motion Photo Collage enhance photography and video creation. On the productivity front, AI Writer and AI Recording offer transcription, summarization, and smart content generation features for efficient workflow.

The refreshed UI features Light Shadow Icons, Luminous Motion Effects, and Flux Themes with AI-generated wallpapers and captions. Security enhancements include OPPO Lock for chip-level data protection and Private Computing Cloud for safeguarding sensitive information.

The ColorOS 16 global rollout begins in November 2025, starting with flagship devices like the Find N5, Find N3, and Reno14 Series, followed by broader releases in December 2025 and Q1 2026 across OPPO’s Find, Reno, F, K, and Pad lineups.

November 2025

OPPO Find Series: Find N5, Find N3, Find N3 Flip, Find X8 Pro, Find X8

OPPO Reno14 Series: Reno14 Pro 5G, Reno14 5G, Reno14 5G Diwali Edition, Reno14 F 5G

OPPO Reno13 Series: Reno13 Pro 5G, Reno13 5G, Reno13 F 5G

OPPO Pad Series: Pad 3 Pro

December 2025

OPPO Find Series: Find N2 Flip

OPPO Reno13 Series: Reno13 F

OPPO K13 Series: K13 Turbo Pro 5G, K13 Turbo 5G

Q1 2026