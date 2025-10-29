PayPal, Inc. has announced a major integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, adopting the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) to embed seamless payments and commerce experiences directly within the AI platform. The move positions PayPal at the forefront of AI-driven transactions, creating new opportunities for both consumers and merchants to buy, sell, and interact within ChatGPT’s conversational interface.

Through this collaboration, millions of ChatGPT users will soon be able to make purchases directly using their PayPal accounts without leaving the chat environment.

Key capabilities include instant checkout using the PayPal wallet via OpenAI Instant Checkout, access to multiple funding sources such as linked bank accounts, cards, and balances, and continued support for PayPal’s buyer and seller protections. Post-purchase tools like tracking and dispute resolution will also remain available within the ChatGPT ecosystem.

Additionally, PayPal will handle card processing for OpenAI Instant Checkout through a delegated payments API, ensuring secure and compliant transactions across regions.

Starting in 2026, PayPal will extend its ACP integration to enable product catalog access for millions of small businesses and global brands across ChatGPT. This will allow users to browse and purchase products – from fashion and beauty to electronics and lifestyle goods – through a PayPal-managed ACP server.

The server will act as a trusted, compliant, and scalable access layer, removing the need for merchants to build individual AI integrations. PayPal will handle merchant routing, payment validation, and orchestration, ensuring products are both discoverable and purchasable directly through AI-powered shopping experiences.

To further empower merchants, PayPal unveiled two new agentic commerce tools – Agent Ready and Store Sync.

Agent Ready will enable existing PayPal merchants to accept AI-based payments instantly across conversational and browser-integrated experiences, featuring fraud protection, buyer coverage, and zero technical setup. It’s expected to launch in early 2026.

Meanwhile, Store Sync allows merchants to make their product catalogs discoverable across leading AI platforms. It automatically syncs orders with merchants’ current fulfillment and management systems, connecting them with AI shopping surfaces such as Perplexity and PayPal’s in-app shopping agent (currently in testing).

Key benefits of Store Sync include:

Fast integration through partnerships with Wix, Cymbio, BigCommerce, Feedonomics, and Shopware.

Higher visibility and conversion through intent-driven AI discovery rather than traditional browsing.

Merchant control, where sellers remain the merchant of record and retain brand and customer relationships.

One-to-many compatibility, ensuring a single PayPal integration provides exposure across multiple AI-powered channels.

Merchants can sign up for Store Sync now via PayPal.ai, with full enrollment rolling out soon. Discoverability on Perplexity is expected to go live by end of 2025.

Beyond payments, PayPal is deepening its enterprise AI strategy in collaboration with OpenAI. The company will expand access to ChatGPT Enterprise for its 24,000+ employees, integrate Codex for engineers, and increase adoption of OpenAI’s APIs. These initiatives aim to accelerate product innovation, streamline development workflows, and enhance both employee productivity and customer experience.