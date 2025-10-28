Google has launched the public preview of Fitbit’s AI-powered personal health coach, built on its Gemini AI platform, to provide personalized insights across fitness, sleep, and wellness. The new experience aims to unify Fitbit’s multiple coaching features into a single, conversational interface for holistic health support.

The Fitbit Personal Health Coach leverages Gemini’s conversational intelligence to interpret user data, deliver actionable insights, and recommend customized fitness and wellness routines. At setup, users can chat with the coach – through text or voice – for 5 – 10 minutes to share their health goals, helping the system tailor a personal plan that evolves over time.

The AI coach offers dynamic updates via the “Today” dashboard, which highlights key health information throughout the day, such as workout recovery, sleep summaries, and activity prompts. Enhanced sleep analysis tools now provide Fitbit’s most accurate insights yet, enabling users to ask contextual questions like “Why did I wake up tired?” or “Suggest a wind-down routine.”

A new Health Metrics Hub consolidates vital stats – including heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and weight – while identifying relationships between fitness and recovery data. Users can also interact anytime using the “Ask Coach” button for real-time guidance on fitness, sleep, or nutrition topics.

The public preview begins 28th October 2025, and will initially be available to Fitbit Premium users in the U.S. on Android devices, with iOS support to follow in the coming weeks. Google plans to refine the experience based on early feedback before wider availability.