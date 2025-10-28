XElectron has introduced two new Android smart projectors – the iProjector 1 Plus and iProjector 2 Plus in India, designed for home, office, and educational use. Both models come with native Full HD resolution, LED projection technology, and built-in Android smart features, offering high-quality visuals and versatile connectivity at accessible price points.

XElectron iProjector 1 Plus

The XElectron iProjector 1 Plus features native 1080p resolution and supports 4K HDR input playback, in a compact design with a tabletop mount. The projector boasts up to 20,000 lumens of brightness (1,500 ANSI), a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and can project screens up to 300 inches in size. Equipped with an LTPS panel and 110% NTSC color gamut, it delivers vibrant colors and enhanced image sharpness.

It is powered by an ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core CPU paired with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, enabling smooth streaming and app performance. Running on Android with preloaded apps such as YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video, it functions as a complete entertainment hub. Its dual 10W speakers support Dolby and DTS audio decoding, delivering balanced and immersive sound.

For convenience, the iProjector 1 Plus includes Remote Focus, Auto Keystone, and Auto Tilt Correction for effortless screen setup. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI ARC, dual HDMI ports, dual USB ports, AV In, Audio Out, AirPlay, and Miracast.

XElectron iProjector 2 Plus

The more advanced XElectron iProjector 2 Plus introduces Auto Focus, Auto Obstacle Avoidance, and Auto Screen Alignment for intelligent image framing and correction. Like its sibling, it offers native 1080p resolution, 4K HDR input support, 20,000 lumens brightness (1,500 ANSI), 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and screens up to 300 inches in size.

This model also features an LTPS LCD projection system, maintaining color consistency and extending lamp life up to 50,000 hours. It runs on Android 12, preloaded with popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. It packs an ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core CPU with 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage for efficient multitasking and app streaming.

Both projectors integrate Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6 for lag-free streaming, screen mirroring, and wireless audio output. They include a wide range of physical interfaces – HDMI, USB, VGA, Ethernet, and 3.5 mm audio ports – ensuring compatibility with gaming consoles, laptops, and sound systems.

The LED projection engine ensures energy efficiency and consistent brightness, while support for both 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios provides flexibility for different content formats.

Gagan Sharma, Managing Director of XElectron, said, “With the iProjector 1 Plus and 2 Plus, we are redefining the boundaries of smart projection technology to bring cinematic experiences into everyday spaces. These models combine contemporary design with practical functionality – auto adjustment, high brightness, and intuitive controls that adapt to any environment. Our focus remains on delivering value and performance that let users enjoy immersive visuals without compromise.”

The XElectron iProjector 1 Plus is priced at ₹15,990, and the XElectron iProjector 2 Plus is priced at ₹17,990, both available through Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and XElectron’s official website, backed by a one-year nationwide warranty.

XElectron iProjector 1 Plus and iProjector 2 Plus Price in India & Availability

Price: ₹15,990 (iProjector 1 Plus), ₹17,990 (iProjector 2 Plus)

₹15,990 (iProjector 1 Plus), ₹17,990 (iProjector 2 Plus) Availability: Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and XElectron’s official website

Get XElectron iProjector 1 Plus on XElectron.com

Get XElectron iProjector 2 Plus on XElectron.com