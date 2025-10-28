vivo India is reportedly preparing to launch its latest vivo X300 and vivo X300 Pro smartphones in India, following their debut in China earlier this month. Both devices recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at an imminent release.

According to a report from Smartprix citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Indian variants of the vivo X300 series will support Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits, making India among the first global markets to receive this advanced mobile photography accessory.

Both smartphones are said to be compatible with Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter lenses, allowing for enhanced optical zoom capabilities. The vivo X300 Pro can reportedly achieve up to 8.8x optical zoom, while the standard vivo X300 reaches around 7x, extending focal lengths to 200 mm and 165 mm, respectively.

The camera app also includes a dedicated Teleconverter Mode with NFC support for instant lens pairing and automatic activation when the accessory is attached.

The vivo X300 Pro features a Carl Zeiss-optimized triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor with OIS, a 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. The camera system is powered by vivo’s V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips for improved computational photography.

The regular vivo X300 comes equipped with a 200 MP Samsung HPB main sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide, and a 50 MP Sony LYT-602 periscope sensor. Both models include a 50 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Underneath, both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC and run on the new OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The X300 Pro packs a 6,510 mAh battery, while the X300 houses a 6,040 mAh unit, with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The vivo X300 series is expected to launch in India in the first week of December 2025, with official confirmation likely soon. The Indian versions are expected to closely mirror their Chinese counterparts, with only minor variations possible in battery capacity or software optimizations.