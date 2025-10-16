OnePlus has unveiled OxygenOS 16, marking one of the most significant upgrades to its custom Android skin in years. Built on the philosophy of “Intelligently Yours”, the new OS blends powerful AI features, fluid animations, and deep personalization – all while maintaining the signature speed and smoothness OnePlus is known for. OxygenOS 16 is a leap toward intelligent smartphones that understand their users. The company describes it as a “thoughtful evolution in smartphone intelligence,” designed to help users work smarter, play harder, and live more freely.

The OxygenOS 16 packs features like Plus Mind, AI Writer, Flow Motion animations, and the Flux Theme, making the interface more adaptive and expressive than ever.

OnePlus AI: The Core of OxygenOS 16

The new OnePlus AI suite introduces smarter tools for daily life, capable of learning habits, predicting needs, and securely managing personal data.

Plus Mind: Your Personal Intelligence

Plus Mind replaces traditional note-taking and bookmarking with an AI-powered personal hub. Users can instantly save anything – articles, photos, chats, or schedules, with a three-finger swipe or the dedicated Plus Key (on devices like the OnePlus 13s).

Saved items automatically organize into AI-generated Collections, and the feature even suggests contextual actions – like adding an event poster to your calendar or saving a recipe.

Plus Mind now supports Hindi, English, and Indonesian, and can summarize or cross-reference your saved content for faster access.

Mind Space x Google Gemini Integration

In an industry-first collaboration, OnePlus has partnered with Google to integrate Gemini AI directly with Mind Space.

Gemini can use your saved data, combine it with live internet results, and provide personalized insights – for example, “Show my saved Barcelona spots that are good to visit in tomorrow’s weather.”

AI Productivity and Creativity

AI Writer: OxygenOS 16 includes an embedded writing companion that can rewrite, summarize, and adapt tone across apps, from emails to social media captions. It even converts complex text into visual mind maps or tables, ideal for creators and professionals.

AI Scan turns your camera into a mini document scanner, correcting glare and angles for clean PDFs. AI Recorder, meanwhile, provides real-time transcription, speaker identification, and smart summaries – perfect for meetings or lectures.

The camera app introduces new AI tools to enhance portraits and fix blinked eyes or awkward expressions automatically. Combined with an upgraded video editor, OxygenOS 16 makes photo and video creation simpler and more professional.

AI PlayLab: Early Access for Innovators

OxygenOS 16 brings AI PlayLab, a sandbox for testing upcoming AI experiments. Early features include YumSee, which visualizes foreign menu items with AI-generated images, and Party Up, which creates short videos from single still photos. The app is available in early access on the Google Play Store.

Fast & Smooth: Powered by Parallel Processing 2.0

The legendary OnePlus fluidity gets a major technical upgrade. Parallel Processing 2.0 improves responsiveness across the system, while Flow Motion animations ensure natural transitions between screens, apps, and even Always-On Display to Home. Performance now feels cohesive, alive, and more responsive to touch than ever before.

OxygenOS 16 introduces a lighter, more organic visual identity called “Breath with You.” The UI features rounded corners, Gaussian blur effects, and live weather-responsive wallpapers. Subtle lighting effects bring interactivity to apps like Calculator and Compass.

Flux Theme 2.0 and Home Freedom: Flux Theme 2.0 transforms your lock screen with depth effects, video wallpapers, and adaptive fonts. On the Home Screen, users can now resize icons, widgets, and folders – breaking free from the rigid grid layout.

Fluid Cloud becomes an interactive hub for live updates, from commute tracking and food deliveries (Zomato, Grab) to sports scores and live commentary.

Cross-Device Connectivity: Beyond Android

Seamless Mac & Windows Integration: The new O+ Connect app allows file management, notification syncing, and even remote PC control right from your OnePlus phone or tablet.

Apple Ecosystem Compatibility: OxygenOS 16 now supports Apple Watch via a dedicated OHealth app, enabling users to receive calls, control the camera, sync workouts, and use "Find My Phone" from their Apple Watch.

Touch to Connect: A single tap now shares files, photos, or videos instantly across OnePlus devices, and even between OnePlus and iPhones via Touch to Share.

Security: Built for Privacy

Private Computing Cloud (PCC): The industry’s first PCC with GPU and CPU protection, ensuring that even OnePlus cannot access your sensitive data. It encrypts processing both on-device and in the cloud, balancing performance and privacy.

Plus Lock Protection: Exclusive to India (for now), Plus Lock lets users remotely lock their phone if lost. With 11 layers of encryption and two-factor biometric verification, only the rightful owner can regain access.

Optimized for Tablets

OxygenOS 16 enhances the big-screen experience with a revamped layout, allowing up to five apps in split and floating windows. New media editing tools and Windows sync features bring seamless multitasking to OnePlus tablets.

OxygenOS 16 Availability

OxygenOS 16 will roll out starting with the OnePlus 13 series, followed by eligible OnePlus phones and tablets in the coming months. Availability and feature access, such as Gemini integration and Plus Lock, will vary by region.

