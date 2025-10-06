After weeks of teasers, OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of OxygenOS 16, its next major software update based on Android 16, set for 16th October 2025, just a day after OPPO unveils ColorOS 16 in China. The teaser carries the tagline “Intelligently Yours” along with new “OnePlus AI” branding, signaling that artificial intelligence will play a central role in the upcoming update.

Last week, OnePlus revealed that Google’s Gemini AI models are being integrated into OxygenOS 16, unlocking a range of generative AI features for its devices. These features are designed to make the phone act as a planner, assistant, and manager – all in one. In a social media post, OnePlus described the new capabilities as “Your planner, assistant, and manager – all in one”, highlighting the objective of creating a comprehensive user aid.

A highlight of the update is “Mind Space,” a smart hub for organizing user memories, notes, and collections. Gemini will be able to analyze and utilize this data to perform contextual tasks – for instance, helping plan a 5-day trip to Paris based on stored memories and content.

This collaboration signals a deeper push into artificial intelligence for the smartphone brand, aiming to create more personalized and context-aware user experiences.

The new AI features, including the “Mind Space” powered by Gemini, are slated to be available on several OnePlus devices that will run on the forthcoming OxygenOS 16. The company will reveal the supported device list and rollout timeline at the launch next week.