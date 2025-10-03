OnePlus India has announced the integration of Google’s Gemini models into its upcoming operating system, OxygenOS 16. This move will bring a range of generative AI capabilities to future OnePlus devices.

The integration will power new on-device AI features. In a social media post accompanying the announcement, OnePlus described the new capabilities as “Your planner, assistant, and manager – all in one”, highlighting the objective of creating a comprehensive user aid. This shows “Mind Space” is a central hub for organizing user memories and collections.

According to the company, Google Gemini will be able to leverage content from this space to perform complex tasks. An example provided demonstrates a user asking Gemini to help plan a 5-day trip to Paris using content and memories stored within the Mind Space app.

This collaboration signals a deeper push into artificial intelligence for the smartphone brand, aiming to create more personalized and context-aware user experiences.

The new AI features, including the “Mind Space” powered by Gemini, are slated to be available on several OnePlus devices that will run on the forthcoming OxygenOS 16. The company has indicated that the rollout is “coming soon”, with specific device compatibility and a timeline to be announced when it launches in the coming weeks.