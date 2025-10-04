motorola India has begun teasing the launch of its next moto Power series smartphone in India. In its official teaser, the company said, “Get ready for what’s next. Boundless power to work, stream and scroll.” Another teaser adds, “The Future Arrives in Full Power – work, play, and create without boundaries.” These hints strongly point to the upcoming moto g06 Power, a budget 4G smartphone that made its global debut last month.

One of its biggest highlights is the massive 7,000 mAh battery, promising over two and a half days of battery life. motorola claims the battery retains over 80% health even after 1,000 charge cycles, ensuring long-term durability. The battery supports 18W fast charging.

Other key features of the moto g06 Power include IP64 dust and splash resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a stylish design available in PANTONE Laurel Oak, PANTONE Tapestry, and PANTONE Tendril color options.

It features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC. It runs Android 15 out of the box and houses a 50 MP main camera alongside an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

The moto g06 Power is expected to be priced around ₹8,000 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant, making it a strong contender in the entry-level smartphone market. motorola is expected to reveal the official launch date and sale details in the coming days.