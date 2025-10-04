WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to reserve usernames ahead of the official rollout of its much-anticipated username system. The feature, seen in the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.28.12, marks another step towards the app’s plan to let users connect via usernames rather than just phone numbers.

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new functionality is currently under development and is expected to appear in a future update of the app.

A new option under the Profile section in WhatsApp’s settings will soon allow users to reserve their preferred usernames before the wider launch. This reservation process ensures users can secure their desired names early, preventing them from being claimed by others once the feature becomes public.

The move is part of WhatsApp’s broader effort to improve privacy and reduce unwanted messages. The platform is reportedly working on a username key system, where only people who have both your username and key can message you – adding an extra layer of protection against unsolicited chats.

Based on early details, usernames will come with certain limitations to prevent misuse:

Usernames must include at least one letter.

They can contain numbers (0 – 9), periods ( . ), and underscores ( _ ).

Usernames cannot start with “www”, to avoid impersonation or confusion with websites.

These guidelines aim to ensure usernames remain safe, consistent, and difficult to exploit for phishing or spam purposes.

While the feature has been spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.28.12, it’s not yet available even for registered beta testers on the Google Play Beta Programme. WhatsApp is expected to roll it out to a broader testing audience in the coming weeks before an eventual public release.

The ability to reserve usernames could give WhatsApp users a head start in securing unique names – especially as the app inches closer to introducing a username-based messaging system that could change how users find and contact each other on the platform.