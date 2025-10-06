vivo has unveiled its new Diwali campaign, ‘Joy of Homecoming’, in collaboration with FCB India, continuing its signature celebration of togetherness and family bonds.

The campaign film beautifully captures the “in-between moments” that make Diwali special – from cleaning and decorating to cooking together. It highlights how these shared rituals create anticipation and strengthen connections, reminding us that the true joy of Diwali lies as much in the preparations as in the celebration itself.

This year’s film reinforces vivo’s #JoyOfHomecoming theme, focusing on togetherness, reunion, and the warmth of returning home, while celebrating the timeless memories created along the way.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “Every year vivo celebrates the spirit of homecoming through our Diwali campaigns, because we believe the festival is as much about the journey of preparation as it is about the day itself. Aligned with our philosophy of ‘Live the Joy’, this campaign is a tribute to the simple, shared moments that make the season unforgettable. At vivo, we remain committed to enabling people to connect, capture, and celebrate life’s most meaningful memories with their loved ones.”

Mayuresh, CCO, FCB NEO shared, “In today’s fast-paced world, coming home for Diwali feels almost like a formality. We wanted to remind people that the real magic isn’t in the lights, but in the small chores that quietly bring families together. After all, it’s within those simple moments that bonds are strengthened. Which is why we chose to tell a story where vivo reminds us that the real magic of Diwali isn’t just in the celebration, but in the making of it, the little chores, the laughter, and the shared effort that brings families closer.”