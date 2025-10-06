Instagram has officially launched its Map feature in India, offering users a new way to connect and stay updated with their friends’ locations and shared experiences. The feature, first introduced globally in August, allows users to opt in to share their last active location with friends of their choice – and turn it off anytime.

Instagram Map Feature

By opening the Map, users can now explore posts, stories, and reels shared by friends and favorite creators from various locations, providing a lightweight and visual way to discover and connect through shared moments and places.

Since its initial rollout, Instagram has introduced several enhancements to improve clarity and user control:

A persistent indicator at the top of the map now shows whether location sharing is on or off. An additional indicator appears under the profile photo in the Notes tray when location sharing is disabled.

To avoid confusion, profile photos have been removed from appearing over content, ensuring users don’t mistake location-tagged posts for live location sharing.

Users will now see educational reminders clarifying that adding a location tag to a story, reel, or post will make it visible on the Map.

A preview feature has been added, allowing users to see how their content will appear on the Map before sharing.

With these improvements, Instagram aims to make location-based interactions simpler, safer, and more transparent, giving users full control over how they connect and share with their friends.