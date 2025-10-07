vivo India has launched its latest addition to the V60 series lineup in India – the vivo V60e, the successor to the vivo V50e, launched earlier this year. The vivo V60e is the first vivo smartphone under ₹30,000 to feature a 200 MP main camera. Other key highlights include a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 120 Hz curved AMOLED display with 1,900 nits brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, and more.

Among the key highlights is the 200 MP Samsung HP9 main camera with OIS support, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP eye autofocus front camera with 4K at 30 fps video recording (both sides). It also introduces India’s first AI Festival Portrait mode and includes features like Circle to Search, Live Call Translation, Transcript Assist, and Erase 2.0. It runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 and promises 3 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches.

The vivo V60e, available in Noble Gold and Elite Purple colors, maintains a slim 7.49mm profile in a 6,500 mAh battery housing with 90W fast charging. It comes with IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, as well as a durable design with Comprehensive Cushioning Structure, and Diamond Shield Glass, claimed to offer 37% better drop resistance than its predecessor.

On the front, you get a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits, along with Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1,080 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, 2,160 Hz PWM Dimming, and Diamond Shield Glass protection.

For internals, the vivo V60e is equipped with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo clocked at up to 2.5 GHz, paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, and up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, along with virtual RAM expansion. Other features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11be, multiple global navigation systems, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “At vivo, we endeavor to offer technology that feels personal and meaningful, not just advanced. The vivo V60e is a testament to this belief, crafted to blend elegance with experiences that truly matter. With the festive season just around the corner, the V60e becomes the perfect companion to help you celebrate love, preserve memories, and express your unique style. With every portrait and every interaction, the V60e is designed to make life’s moments not just easier to capture, but more beautiful to relive.”

The price for the vivo V60e starts at ₹29,999 for its base variant, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹33,999 for its top variant 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone will be available starting 10th October 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets with pre-orders starting today, i.e., 7th October 2025.

The online launch offers include flat 10% Instant Bank Discount on select cards (HDFC, ICICI, Axis, SBI) or up to 10% Exchange Bonus, up to 6 months No Cost EMI, 1 Year Free Extended Warranty, vivo TWS 3e available at ₹1,499 as a bundle – Online; 1 Year Extended Warranty + Up to 10% Cashback or 12 Months Zero Down Payment, V Shield Screen Protection + Extended Warranty at ₹349, Flat 60% assured buyback in 12 months, Free 6-month OTT access with Jio ₹1,199 plan – Offline.

