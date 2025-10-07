Today, vivo just launched the vivo V60e, the latest addition to the V60 series lineup in India, and also the successor to the vivo V50e, launched earlier this year. The vivo V60e is the first vivo smartphone under ₹30,000 to feature a 200 MP main camera, while the key highlights are a large 6,500 mAh battery with fast 90W charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, and a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display with 1,600 nits brightness, more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our vivo V60e review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The vivo V60e continues the brand’s elegant design philosophy, combining sleek aesthetics with rugged durability. It features a 7.49 mm ultra-slim body that still houses a massive 6,500 mAh battery. The V60e offers a refined, premium look with subtle matte-finish gradient tones, available in two color finishes – Noble Gold and Elite Purple, which you can see in the images below. The rear side doesn’t use glass like its elder sibling – vivo V60.

On the rear, vivo adopts a clean, vertical camera layout – a dual-ring module housing the 200 MP main and 8 MP ultra-wide lenses, along with the signature Aura Light LED flash for studio-style portraits. Despite its slim frame, the phone is impressively tough, carrying IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, plus vivo’s Comprehensive Cushioning Structure reinforces the corners and internal frame, while the front Diamond Shield Glass (developed in collaboration with SCHOTT) enhances impact resistance by 37% compared to the predecessor.

The front houses a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display supporting Full HD+ resolution (2,392 x 1,080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits. Other display features include 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors), 480 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2,160 Hz PWM Dimming, and Diamond Shield Glass protection.

The curvature along the edges gives the device a premium in-hand feel, touch response is smooth, you get AMOLED panel’s color accuracy, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, which is both fast and accurate – the overall display quality is great. You also get dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio that deliver loud and crisp sound.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo V60e runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, delivering a refined software experience built around vivo’s latest AI ecosystem. The company has promised 3 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches, ensuring long-term reliability and support.

The Funtouch OS 15 offers a polished and AI-driven software experience that balances aesthetics, speed, and smart functionality. The interface itself remains lightweight yet customizable, featuring redesigned icons, smooth animations, new themes, and personalization options for icons and fingerprint unlock styles. Most of the pre-installed apps can be uninstalled, allowing users to keep the system clutter-free.

The Funtouch OS 15 on the V60e introduces a smoother and more cohesive interface, blending visual refinements with enhanced AI-powered tools designed to simplify everyday use. The device comes equipped with vivo’s latest suite of AI utilities – including India’s first AI Festival Portrait mode for camera, along with other AI features like Circle to Search, Live Call Translation, Transcript Assist, and Erase 2.0 – each enhancing productivity and personalization.

Circle to Search lets users quickly look up information by simply circling or highlighting content on the screen without the need for screenshots.

Live Call Translation provides real-time translations during voice calls, breaking language barriers on the fly.

AI Transcript Assist automatically converts audio recordings into searchable, summarized text for easy note-taking.

Erase 2.0 and AI Photo Enhance streamline photo editing, from removing unwanted objects to improving sharpness and color depth.

Additionally, vivo’s AI SuperLink technology ensures improved network stability, helping maintain seamless connectivity for calls and data usage.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The vivo V60e is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, clocked at up to 2.5 GHz, paired with the ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU. The phone comes with up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, with support for Virtual RAM expansion up to an additional 12 GB for improved multitasking.

The Dimensity 7360 Turbo is designed to balance performance and power efficiency, delivering smooth day-to-day operation and reliable gaming performance. The chipset performs competitively in its segment, offering performance close to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 class. Apps launch quickly, multitasking feels fluid, and background management is efficient.

While vivo still relies on LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, which aren’t as fast as the newer LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 standards, performance still remains fairly good for its class. Overall, the vivo V60e delivers a dependable mix of efficiency, gaming stability, and everyday responsiveness.

The large 6,500 mAh battery paired with 90W fast charging adds to the device’s strong performance credentials, making it an ideal pick for power users and binge gamers alike. Thermal management is stable, with no noticeable overheating during extended use.

In real-world scenarios, the vivo V60e handles everything from everyday tasks to graphics-heavy games with ease. Titles like BGMI, COD Mobile, and Asphalt 9 run smoothly at high settings. The phone also benefits from its efficient cooling design, ensuring sustained performance even during longer gaming sessions.

Cameras

The vivo V60e takes a major leap in imaging with a flagship-grade camera system that focuses on precision, clarity, and AI-driven creativity. At its core lies a 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 main sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, while the front features a powerful 50 MP Eye Autofocus selfie camera, with both sides supporting up to 4K at 30 fps video recording. This is the first vivo smartphone under ₹30,000 to feature a massive 200 MP camera, although the telephoto is missing compared to its siblings – vivo V60 and vivo T4 Pro.

The new 200 MP HP9 sensor is designed to capture exceptional detail with vibrant color accuracy and ultra-sharp texture reproduction, while also backed by Optical Image Stabilization to ensure blur-free images and smooth handheld video performance. The large sensor is sized at 1/1.4-inch, helping deliver better depth separation and dynamic range, resulting in rich, lifelike tones in daylight and impressive output through pixel-binning technology.

On the other hand, the 8 MP ultra-wide lens expands your perspective with crisp corner-to-corner clarity, making it ideal for landscapes, architecture, or group shots. vivo’s image processing ensures consistent white balance and color science across lenses for a seamless switching experience.

On the front, the 50 MP Eye AF camera offers remarkable selfie sharpness and accurate skin tones, adapting intelligently to movement and focus changes. Whether for vlogs, 4K video calls, or content creation, it maintains clarity and stability. vivo also debuts India’s first AI Festival Portrait mode, adding a cultural layer to its imaging suite. It uses advanced AI algorithms to detect lighting, attire, and skin tones in festive environments, producing portraits that glow naturally with authentic hues – perfect for Diwali, Holi, or wedding moments.

AI plays a significant role throughout the camera experience, with features like:

Circle to Search: instantly search elements within your shot using simple touch gestures.

instantly search elements within your shot using simple touch gestures. Live Call Translation and Transcript Assist: enabling real-time translation and caption generation for global communication.

enabling real-time translation and caption generation for global communication. Erase 2.0: an upgraded AI object-removal tool that lets you clean up unwanted distractions from photos in seconds with professional-grade accuracy.

Both rear and front cameras support 4K recording at 30 fps, enhanced by hybrid OIS + EIS stabilization, ensuring jitter-free footage even when walking or panning quickly. The Super Night Mode further refines dark-scene performance by combining multiple frames for better contrast, reduced noise, and a balanced tone curve without flattening details. Here are some images that we captured from the vivo V60e cameras.

vivo V60e Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The vivo V60e packs the same massive 6,500 mAh silicon-anode battery as its upper-end sibling vivo V60, and it’s designed to deliver excellent endurance without compromising on slimness or portability. The large capacity benefits binge users and long-session gamers, making the phone last over a day and a half on moderate to heavy use, while light users can easily stretch it close to two full days on a single charge.

Paired with 90W FlashCharge fast charging, the device powers up from 0 to 50% in around 20 minutes and achieves a full charge in under 50 minutes. In vivo’s in-house testing, the phone manages up to 18 hours of YouTube streaming, around 11 hours of continuous navigation, and 10 hours of PUBG gaming, which is great for the segment.

vivo also claims 4-Year Battery Health, ensuring the battery retains at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, providing long-term reliability and consistency. Additional features like Bypass Charging help maintain cooler temperatures during intense gaming or charging while playing, and Reverse Charging lets you use the phone as a portable power bank for accessories or other smartphones when needed.

Verdict – vivo V60e Review

The vivo V60e is a feature-rich mid-range smartphone that borrows several flagship-grade elements from its premium siblings. It stands out with its 200 MP Samsung HP9 camera, a rare offering in this price segment, backed by OIS, in addition to a capable 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP 4K selfie camera, making it a great all-rounder for photography enthusiasts and vloggers alike.

Plus, you get a stunning curved AMOLED, a fast Dimensity 7360 Turbo for smooth performance, long-lasting endurance with its 6,500 mAh battery, and fast 90W FlashCharge for rapid refills. The vivo V60e also adds durability in a 7.49 mm form factor, with IP68 + IP69 ratings, Diamond Shield Glass (front), and Comprehensive Cushioning Structure, giving the toughness you would expect in the segment. The phone also brings several smart AI features, including AI Festival Portrait, and promises 3 major Android updates and 5 years of security patches, adding long-term value.

Overall, the vivo V60e hits the sweet spot for those seeking premium-looking design, big battery, fast charging, AI-backed software, and a standout camera – all without crossing into flagship-grade pricing. Starting at ₹29,999, it’s among the most balanced mid-rangers you can buy right now.

vivo V60e – Where To Buy

The price for the vivo V60e starts at ₹29,999 for its base variant, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹33,999 for its top variant 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone will be available starting 10th October 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets with pre-orders starting today, i.e., 7th October 2025.

The online launch offers include flat 10% Instant Bank Discount on select cards (HDFC, ICICI, Axis, SBI) or up to 10% Exchange Bonus, up to 6 months No Cost EMI, 1 Year Free Extended Warranty, vivo TWS 3e available at ₹1,499 as a bundle – Online; 1 Year Extended Warranty + Up to 10% Cashback or 12 Months Zero Down Payment, V Shield Screen Protection + Extended Warranty at ₹349, Flat 60% assured buyback in 12 months, Free 6-month OTT access with Jio ₹1,199 plan – Offline.

vivo V60 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage),

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), Availability: 7th October 2025, i.e., today (pre-order), 10th October 2025 (first sale) on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets

7th October 2025, i.e., today (pre-order), 10th October 2025 (first sale) on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail outlets Offers: Online: Flat 10% Instant Bank Discount on select cards (HDFC, ICICI, Axis, SBI) or up to 10% Exchange Bonus, up to 6 months No Cost EMI, 1 Year Free Extended Warranty, vivo TWS 3e available at ₹1,499 as a bundle, Offline: 1 Year Extended Warranty + Up to 10% Cashback or 12 Months Zero Down Payment, V Shield Screen Protection + Extended Warranty at ₹349, Flat 60% assured buyback in 12 months, Free 6-month OTT access with Jio ₹1,199 plan

Get vivo V60 on vivo.com/in

Get vivo V60 on Flipkart.com