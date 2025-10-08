OnePlus India has finally entered the affordable tablet segment in India with its OnePlus Pad Lite tablet featuring an 11-inch 90 Hz Full HD+ display, a large 9,340 mAh battery – the biggest in the segment, quad speakers with Hi-Res Audio support, 4G connectivity, MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core SoC, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the tablet in our OnePlus Pad Lite review.

OnePlus Pad Lite Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 11-inch IPS LCD display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 500 nits brightness, OnePlus Eye Comfort technology, 7.39 mm slim, 530 grams weight

11-inch IPS LCD display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 500 nits brightness, OnePlus Eye Comfort technology, 7.39 mm slim, 530 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 15, OxygenOS 15.0.1

Android 15, OxygenOS 15.0.1 CPU: 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core SoC (2 x ARM Cortex-A76 at 2.2 GHz + 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 at 2.0 GHz)

6nm MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core SoC (2 x ARM Cortex-A76 at 2.2 GHz + 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 at 2.0 GHz) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 Storage, no microSD card slot

128 GB UFS 2.2 Storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Single 5 MP, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording

Single 5 MP, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording Selfie Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, Omnibearing Sound Field technology, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, clipboard sharing, shared gallery, Quick Share (Android), O+ Connect (iOS), Screen Mirroring, Open Canvas multitasking, Kids Mode, Google Kids Space

USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, Omnibearing Sound Field technology, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, clipboard sharing, shared gallery, Quick Share (Android), O+ Connect (iOS), Screen Mirroring, Open Canvas multitasking, Kids Mode, Google Kids Space Cellular: 4G LTE (optional)

4G LTE (optional) Battery & Charging: 9,340 mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, up to 80 hours music playback, up to 11 hours video playback, up to 54 days standby time

9,340 mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, up to 80 hours music playback, up to 11 hours video playback, up to 54 days standby time Colors: Aero Blue

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OnePlus Pad Lite maintains minimal elegance with a premium metal unibody design that feels sturdy yet refined in the hand. It has a single rear camera on the back, rounded corners offering a solid grip, while the premium metal chassis adds durability. Available in Aero Blue, the tablet is sleek and matte finished, in a 7.39 mm slim form factor and lightweight at just 530 grams, despite its large 11-inch screen size.

Up front, the OnePlus Pad Lite sports a large 11-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) resolution, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and a 16:10 aspect ratio, ideal for multimedia, web browsing, and document editing. The 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors) ensures accurate color reproduction and rich visual depth, while the 90 Hz refresh rate keeps animations and scrolling smooth. OnePlus has also integrated its Eye Comfort technology, designed to minimize blue light exposure and reduce eye strain during extended use.

Audio experience gets a major uplift thanks to the quad-speaker setup, certified with Hi-Res Audio and enhanced by Omnibearing Sound Field technology. This intelligent audio system automatically adjusts the sound orientation based on how the tablet is held, ensuring an immersive, cinematic listening experience whether in portrait or landscape mode.

Although it lacks keyboard or stylus support, the OnePlus Pad Lite makes up for it with a premium build, balanced weight distribution, and a vivid display at this price, well-suited for both entertainment and everyday productivity. The optional 4G LTE connectivity further adds to the versatility.

You get two separate volume keys and a mic on the top when held landscape, a power key on the left side with dual speakers, a second mic and a 4G SIM tray, while the right side offers two more speakers, making it quad, a USB type-C port, and a third mic, whereas the bottom is clean.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus Pad Lite runs on OxygenOS 15.0.1 out of the box, built on Android 15, offering a clean, smooth, and highly optimized user experience tailored for large-screen use. OxygenOS maintains OnePlus’ signature fluidity, ensuring fast navigation, responsive multitasking, and minimal bloatware. The tablet comes with the 1st June 2025 Android Security Patch update.

The interface has been adapted to the tablet form factor with features like Open Canvas multitasking, allowing users to resize, drag, and manage multiple windows simultaneously for improved productivity. It feels natural when switching between apps like Chrome, YouTube, and Notes, making multitasking seamless and efficient.

OnePlus includes Quick Share (for Android), O+ Connect (for iOS), and Screen Mirroring, enabling easy content sharing and cross-device operation between smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. Clipboard sharing and a shared gallery make it easier to move text, links, and media between devices, creating a smooth continuity experience within the OnePlus ecosystem and beyond. Other perks include Kids Mode and Google Kids Space, offering screen time controls and parental supervision tools.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The OnePlus Pad Lite is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 octa-core processor coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. There are two models, one with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 Storage (Wi-Fi) and another Wi-Fi + 4G LTE model with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 Storage. While it doesn’t aim for flagship-level power due to its affordable price, it’s well-optimized for smooth day-to-day use, multitasking, and light-to-moderate gaming – all while maintaining efficiency and cool thermals.

The Helio G100, built on a 6nm process, strikes a balance between performance and battery life. It uses an octa-core configuration consisting of two performance cores for handling demanding tasks and six efficiency cores for sustained workloads. Paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, the tablet comfortably manages casual titles like Asphalt 9, BGMI, and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium graphics settings, with stable frame rates.

In practical terms, the tablet performs reliably when browsing multiple tabs, editing documents, streaming HD videos, or switching between apps – thanks to OxygenOS 15’s light and fluid optimization. The combination of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage ensures decent multitasking capability and reasonably quick app load times.

For a tablet in its category, the OnePlus Pad Lite delivers a solid performance experience. It’s designed more for entertainment, education, and productivity rather than heavy gaming or professional workloads. Combined with the responsive 90 Hz 11-inch display, it feels snappy and enjoyable to use for streaming, note-taking, and general everyday tasks.

Cameras

The OnePlus Pad Lite features a 5 MP rear camera that handles daylight shots well. On the front, the 5 MP selfie camera is optimized for video calls and online classes. While low-light performance is average, it’s more than adequate for the tablet’s intended multimedia and productivity use. It performs best in well-lit environments, suitable for capturing quick moments or scanning papers.

The tablet isn’t designed to replace your smartphone camera, but given the price, it offers decent performance for casual shots, video calls, and document scanning. For camera modes, you get very basic handy features like Photo mode, selfie mode, as well as Pano and Time-lapse. The camera app remains simple and responsive.

OnePlus Pad Lite Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OnePlus Pad Lite packs a massive 9,340 mAh battery for its compact size, making it one of the most enduring tablets in its segment. Whether you’re binge-watching shows, attending online classes, or listening to music, the tablet easily lasts through a full day of mixed use – and then some. OnePlus claims up to 80 hours of music playback, 11 hours of video playback, and a whopping 54 days of standby time, which reflects solid power optimization from both the hardware and OxygenOS 15.

When it comes to charging, the tablet supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of refilling a significant portion of the battery within an hour. The large capacity, paired with efficient 6nm Helio G100 processing, ensures that the OnePlus Pad Lite delivers dependable all-day endurance for both work and entertainment.

Verdict – OnePlus Pad Lite Review

The OnePlus Pad Lite is a well-balanced tablet that prioritizes practicality, design, and entertainment value. It stands out for its premium metal unibody build, immersive 11-inch 10-bit display, and Hi-Res certified quad speakers, making it an excellent choice for media consumption and everyday productivity.

Its massive 9,340 mAh battery ensures all-day usage while the MediaTek Helio G100 delivers smooth multitasking, stable performance in casual gaming, and efficient app handling. The tablet offers a clean and intuitive user experience with cross-device connectivity features like clipboard sharing, shared gallery, and Quick Share.

No wonder it lacks keyboard and stylus support; the OnePlus Pad Lite shines as a value-driven tablet for users who prioritize multimedia, light work, and portability. Whether for students, professionals, or casual streamers, it offers a refined design, long-lasting battery, and reliable performance at an affordable price point, making it one of the most well-rounded budget tablets in its class. Highly recommended!

During this festive season, you can grab the Pad Lite at a net effective price of ₹12,999 and also get free OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 (if purchased between 10th October and 26th October)

OnePlus Pad Lite – Where To Buy

The price for the OnePlus Pad Lite starts at ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage (Wi-Fi variant) and ₹16,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant). The tablet is available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other leading mainline partners and stores. The offers include up to ₹2,250 instant bank discount with no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with select banks, and free OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 on purchasing OnePlus Pad Lite between 10th October and 26th October (Festive Offer).

OnePlus Pad Lite Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Get OnePlus Pad Lite on OnePlus.in