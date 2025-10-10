Meta has broadened its AI-powered Reels translation feature, now supporting Hindi and Portuguese in addition to English and Spanish. The update aims to make short-form video content on Facebook and Instagram more accessible and inclusive for global audiences.

Developed with feedback from creators, Meta’s AI translation tools allow Reels to be translated and dubbed across multiple languages, helping creators reach international viewers without losing their authentic voice and style. With this update, Meta AI supports bidirectional translations between English, Spanish, Hindi, and Portuguese, covering some of the largest Reels markets worldwide.

Meta AI uses advanced speech synthesis to replicate a creator’s original tone, pitch, and emotion while translating their Reels. An optional AI lip-syncing feature ensures that the translated voice aligns with mouth movements, delivering a natural and immersive viewing experience.

Translated Reels automatically appear in the viewer’s preferred language, clearly labeled as “Translated with Meta AI.”

Meta has also introduced custom controls for managing translation settings:

Creators can enable or disable translations, toggle lip-syncing, and preview translated Reels before posting.

Viewers can choose whether to watch a Reel in its original language or a translated version, via the Audio & Language settings menu.

The AI Reels translation feature is now available to:

Facebook creators with over 1,000 followers

All public Instagram accounts in regions where Meta AI is supported

This rollout builds on Meta’s 2024 launch of English–Spanish translations, expanding the experience to millions more users across key global regions.

According to Meta, the continued expansion of AI translation tools reflects its vision to make content universally accessible, helping creators connect with audiences across languages while maintaining the authenticity of their voice.