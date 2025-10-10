FUJIFILM Corporation has launched the FUJIFILM X-E5, its latest addition to the X Series mirrorless camera lineup, in India. Designed as a compact and lightweight mirrorless camera, the X-E5 is crafted for creators seeking portability without compromising performance.

The camera features a 40.2 MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor paired with the X-Processor 5, delivering exceptional image quality and processing power. It also supports five-axis in-body image stabilization (up to 7 stops), ensuring sharp shots even in handheld or low-light conditions.

In terms of video, the X-E5 records 6.2K footage at 30p with tracking autofocus and AI-based subject detection for animals, vehicles, and drones. FUJIFILM has included a digital teleconverter (1.4x / 2.0x), a 180° tilting LCD, and a Film Simulation dial, allowing users to switch between FUJIFILM’s iconic film profiles easily.

Available in Silver and Black variants, the camera equips a machined aluminum top plate for a premium finish and improved durability. The Surround View function simulates an optical viewfinder by showing areas outside the frame in semi-transparent overlays, while a front-mounted control lever allows quick access to frequently used settings.

Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group purpose of “Giving Our World More Smiles.” By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. With the launch of the FUJIFILM X-E5, we are introducing the perfect balance of classic design, modern innovation, and accessible performance, ensuring that both enthusiasts and professionals can immerse themselves in the joy of photography.”

FUJIFILM X-E5 Specifications & Features

Lens Mount: FUJIFILM X-mount

FUJIFILM X-mount Sensor: 40.2 MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR

40.2 MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Image Processor: X-Processor 5

X-Processor 5 ISO Sensitivity: 125 – 12,800 (Extended: 64 – 51,200)

125 – 12,800 (Extended: 64 – 51,200) Autofocus: Intelligent Hybrid AF (Phase + Contrast), Face/Eye/Animal/Vehicle/Drone Detection

Intelligent Hybrid AF (Phase + Contrast), Face/Eye/Animal/Vehicle/Drone Detection Image Stabilization: 5-axis IBIS (Center: 7 stops, Periphery: 6 stops), Digital stabilization (video)

5-axis IBIS (Center: 7 stops, Periphery: 6 stops), Digital stabilization (video) Shutter: 30s – 1/4,000s (Mechanical), up to 1/1,80,000s (Electronic), Electronic Front Curtain available

30s – 1/4,000s (Mechanical), up to 1/1,80,000s (Electronic), Electronic Front Curtain available Continuous Shooting: 3 – 20 fps depending on shutter/mode

3 – 20 fps depending on shutter/mode Drive Modes: AE Bracketing, Film Simulation Bracketing, Dynamic Range Bracketing, White Balance Bracketing, Multiple Exposure, Interval Timer

AE Bracketing, Film Simulation Bracketing, Dynamic Range Bracketing, White Balance Bracketing, Multiple Exposure, Interval Timer Viewfinder: EVF 0.39″ OLED, 2.36M dots, 100% coverage, Diopter -4~+2m⁻¹

EVF 0.39″ OLED, 2.36M dots, 100% coverage, Diopter -4~+2m⁻¹ LCD Monitor: 3.0-inch Tilt Touchscreen, 1.04M dots, 180° flip

3.0-inch Tilt Touchscreen, 1.04M dots, 180° flip Video Recording: 6.2K/30p, DCI 4K/59.94p, 4K/60p, FHD up to 240fps, H.265 & H.264 codecs, 10-bit/8-bit internal recording, HDMI output 4:2:2

6.2K/30p, DCI 4K/59.94p, 4K/60p, FHD up to 240fps, H.265 & H.264 codecs, 10-bit/8-bit internal recording, HDMI output 4:2:2 Film Simulations: 20 modes (PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, ACROS, ETERNA, etc.)

20 modes (PROVIA, Velvia, ASTIA, Classic Chrome, ACROS, ETERNA, etc.) Color & Effects: Grain Effect, Color Chrome Effect, Color Chrome Blue, Smooth Skin Effect

Grain Effect, Color Chrome Effect, Color Chrome Blue, Smooth Skin Effect White Balance: Auto, Custom, Presets, Color Temp 25,00K – 10,000K

Auto, Custom, Presets, Color Temp 25,00K – 10,000K Storage: SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS-I/II, Video Speed Class V90

SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS-I/II, Video Speed Class V90 Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C 10 Gbps, HDMI Type D, 3.5mm Mic/Remote, Hot shoe

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C 10 Gbps, HDMI Type D, 3.5mm Mic/Remote, Hot shoe Battery: NP-W126S, approx. 310 – 400 stills or 45 – 80 min video

NP-W126S, approx. 310 – 400 stills or 45 – 80 min video Weight & Dimensions: 445 grams (with battery & card), 124.9 x 72.9 x 39.1 mm

445 grams (with battery & card), 124.9 x 72.9 x 39.1 mm Accessories Included: Li-ion battery, Shoulder strap, Headphone adapter, Clip attaching tool, Body cap

The FUJIFILM X-E5 is priced at ₹1,59,999 (body only) and is available on FUJIFILM eShop, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and authorized retail partners across India.

FUJIFILM X-E5 Price In India & Availability