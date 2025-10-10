Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI have joined forces to introduce “Agentic Payments” – a groundbreaking initiative that integrates AI-powered commerce with India’s UPI payment network. The pilot aims to allow users to discover products, compare prices, and make secure UPI payments – all within the ChatGPT interface through natural, conversational interactions.

The feature enables users to manage an entire shopping journey – from browsing to checkout – by simply chatting with an AI assistant. The system combines Razorpay’s payment infrastructure, NPCI’s robust UPI ecosystem, and OpenAI’s advanced language models to create a frictionless, end-to-end transaction experience.

For the initial phase, Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are the participating banking partners, leveraging innovations such as UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay. BigBasket has become one of the first merchants to test the feature, allowing customers to shop directly through ChatGPT.

How It Works

A user could, for example, ask ChatGPT to order ingredients for a pasta dinner for four people. The AI would then:

Fetch relevant product options from BigBasket,

Help the user compare prices or substitutes, and

Complete the purchase using Razorpay’s secure UPI system once confirmed.

The process includes real-time tracking, transaction status updates, and cancellation options, ensuring transparency and user control throughout.

The collaboration will explore personalized conversational shopping, smart checkout experiences, and autonomous payment capabilities where AI agents could securely complete purchases on behalf of users.

While the current rollout is limited to a pilot phase, the long-term goal is to expand AI-integrated UPI payments across multiple commerce categories, redefining how users interact with digital transactions in India.

Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay, said, “With Agentic Payments, we are transforming AI assistants from simple discovery tools into full-fledged shopping agents. For the first time in India, every buyer can have a personal shopping assistant that not only finds the best product at the perfect price but also completes the entire purchase journey seamlessly. This is India’s very own UPI-integrated conversational payment experience, powered by Razorpay and built on innovations like UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay, bringing world-class AI capabilities to Indian consumers in a truly first-of-its-kind experience in the country.”

Sohini Rajola, ED – Growth, NPCI, said, “Agentic Payments marks an important step in India’s digital payments journey, where AI and UPI converge to make transactions more intuitive, intelligent, and inclusive. By enabling user-authorized AI agents to initiate secure payments, we are moving closer to a future where technology anticipates needs and simplifies experiences. At NPCI, our focus remains on driving innovation that makes digital payments accessible, trusted, and effortless for every Indian.”

Oliver Jay, Managing Director of International Strategy, OpenAI, added, “AI is evolving from helping people find products to actually helping them buy them, while also helping sellers reach millions of people. We’re excited to work with NPCI and explore how we can combine advanced AI with UPI, one of the world’s most trusted real-time payment networks, to unlock a new era of effortless and secure commerce.”