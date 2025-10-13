Telegram has rolled out a new update packed with features designed to improve communication, contact organization, and overall app personalization. The latest version (v12.1 and above) introduces interactive tools for group calls, new AI bot capabilities, contact management upgrades, a redesigned gift system, and visual improvements for iOS users.

Live Comments and Reactions in Group Calls

Telegram now allows participants in group calls and video chats to send live comments and animated emoji reactions directly within the call interface.

These temporary on-screen messages make it easier for users to engage, react, or ask questions – even when muted.

The feature is currently available for calls with fewer than 1,000 participants and can be accessed via the ‘Message’ button during a live call.

Better Contact Management With Notes and Birthdays

The new Contact Notes feature lets users privately add notes to saved contacts – such as how they met or where they work – which appear only on that contact’s profile.

Additionally, a new Suggested Birthdays tool allows users to recommend birthdates for their contacts. When accepted, the contact can instantly add the date to their profile. Users can also add their own birthdays in the app’s settings.

Personalization Upgrades for Premium Users

Telegram Premium subscribers gain more customization options directly from the Settings page. They can now personalize their profiles using preset color themes, backdrops, and even symbols from received gifts.

Certain collectible gifts now unlock exclusive reply styles – giving Premium users a more expressive way to interact.

AI Bot and Developer Enhancements

AI bots on Telegram receive a major boost in functionality. Developers can now create threaded conversations, allowing bots to handle multiple topics at once.

Bots can also stream responses in real-time, improving interactivity and mimicking the natural flow of AI chat assistants.

Gift System and Blockchain Integration

The Gift Marketplace has been redesigned for easier navigation, combining all available gifts into a single list. Users can now see when gift upgrades will go on discount.

Recipients can also remove sender or description details from their gifts using Telegram Stars.

Moreover, blockchain-linked gifts can now be displayed publicly on user profiles, provided the account is connected to Fragment.

New iOS “Liquid Glass” Design

iOS users receive a visual refresh with Telegram’s new Liquid Glass interface, matching the design language of iOS 26.

This update introduces subtle transparency and refraction effects in the navigation bar, keyboard, and sticker panel, creating a smooth, fluid appearance.

Telegram’s Bug and Suggestion Platform – previously available on the web – is now accessible as a mini-app within Telegram. Users can submit feedback, bug reports, or feature suggestions without leaving the app.

The new features are available in Telegram version 12.1 and above. For Android, update via Google Play Store or download the APK from telegram.org/android; and for iOS users, update via the App Store.