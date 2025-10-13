vivo has announced OriginOS 6, its next-generation operating system based on Android 16, in China. The new version focuses on a redesigned interface, improved performance, advanced AI capabilities, and enhanced security across the ecosystem.

Redesigned Interface and Visuals

OriginOS 6 debuts the “Light and Shadow Space” design language, inspired by natural light and depth to create a more realistic user experience. Notifications now use stacked layouts for better readability, while Gradual Blur effects separate foreground elements from the background for a smoother aesthetic.

The update also introduces Mirror Screen Effects that change dynamically based on viewing angles, and AI Lighting Effects that respond interactively to vivo’s virtual assistant, Xiao V. A new modular lock screen based on the Huarong Grid allows flexible placement of clocks and photos.

Animations have been refined with Elastic Motion, Frame Morphing, and Frame Blur, ensuring fluid transitions and continuous motion between apps.

Performance and System Architecture

Under the hood, the Blue River Performance Engine powers the system with multiple architectural enhancements:

Dual-Path Rendering improves frame stability by 11% and rendering efficiency by 35%.

Super Core Architecture boosts app launch speeds by 11% and multitasking by 14%.

Photonic Architecture enhances data throughput by 230% and memory recovery by 15%.

These optimizations help the system remain smooth and responsive even under heavy multitasking or gaming loads.

AI Tools and Smart Features

OriginOS 6 introduces several intelligent upgrades:

Scene Intelligence 2.0 extends battery life during video calls, short videos, and gaming sessions.

AI Photo Cleanup removes unwanted objects from live photos.

Xiao V Circle Search 2.0 identifies on-screen links, products, or places instantly.

Little V Memory 2.0 organizes screenshots and context-based notes.

AI-powered Input and Search features bring conversational queries and predictive typing.

Instant Ticketing Engine simplifies concert and travel bookings.

Cross-Device Integration & Other Upgrades

vivo’s Office Suite enables seamless file sharing between smartphones, PCs, and web browsers. Cross-Ecosystem Group Sharing allows high-resolution photo transfers by simply shaking devices – no internet required. The update also supports iPad Connectivity, Small Window 2.0 for car interfaces, and System Lightweight 3.0, extending standby time by up to 7%.

The AI Eye Comfort Mode adapts screen lighting based on fatigue detection, while AI Sleep Mode reduces blue light by 25%. Accessibility upgrades include Clear Voice Enhancement and Bluetooth Hearing Aid Integration for improved audio clarity.

OriginOS 6 introduces the CHAD full-stack AI security framework, covering chip, device, and cloud layers. It meets CAICT’s Advanced AI Security Requirements, making the vivo X100 series the first certified device. Additional certifications include DNV, Common Criteria, UL, and ioXt, ensuring global compliance.

OriginOS 6 will debut with the vivo X300 series and iQOO 15, with rollout starting November 2025 in China.

OriginOS 6 Rollout Schedule: