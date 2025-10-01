vivo India is gearing up to launch its next vivo V series smartphone. The company has confirmed that it will launch the vivo V60e 5G in India on 7th October. The vivo V60e 5G will be the successor to the vivo V50e, launched earlier this year, and will be the first vivo smartphone under ₹40,000 to feature a 200 MP main camera.

The V60e will bring several notable upgrades, including 30x super zoom, OIS support, Aura Light, and India’s first AI Festival Portrait mode. It will also sport a 50 MP eye autofocus front camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, making it a strong contender in the premium mid-range camera segment.

On the design and durability front, the device is confirmed to come with IP68 + IP69 ratings, a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure, and Diamond Shield Glass for added protection. It packs a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting performance.

The smartphone is expected to retain the 6.77-inch 120 Hz 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, while being powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

According to a Flipkart listing spotted earlier, the vivo V60e could be priced at ₹29,999 (MRP ₹34,999) for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹31,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹33,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The device will be available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold color options.

The vivo V60e will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India online store, and offline retail outlets. Launch offers are expected to include up to 10% instant discounts and no-cost EMI options.