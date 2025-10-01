After introducing the realme 15 Series 5G and realme 15T 5G, realme India has added another latest 5G smartphone – the realme 15x 5G, under its number series lineup. The key highlights a massive 7,000 mAh battery, 144 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50 MP Sony IMX852 main camera + 50 MP selfie camera, MIL-STD 810H military-grade design with IP68 + IP69 rated dust and water resistance, realme UI 6.0 on Android 15, and more.

The major highlight of the realme 15x 5G is that it packs a large 7,000 mAh Titan Battery with 60W fast charging (80W charger in the box). It comes in three color variants – Aqua Blue, Marine Blue, and Maroon Red, with MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability and shock resistance certification, and IP68 + IP69 rated dust and water resistant design, built to withstand dust, immersion, and even hot water jets.

Up front, the smartphone sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution (1,570 x 720 pixels), 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The realme 15x 5G comes with two 50 MP AI cameras, one on the front side and one on the rear side. On the camera front, the 15x 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX852 main sensor and a 2 MP f/2.2 depth sensor, while the front has a 50 MP f/2.4 OmniVision OV50D40 selfie camera.

Performance-wise, the device is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz, paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+16 GB virtual RAM), and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card). It runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0, promising 2 years of Android OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

The price for the realme 15x 5G starts at ₹16,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹19,999 for its top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone is available starting today, i.e., 1st October 2025, on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and from 5th October 2025 on mainline stores nationwide. The launch offers include ₹1,000 off on UPI, ₹1,000 off bank offer, and 6-month no-cost EMI (Flipkart.com & realme.com/in).

