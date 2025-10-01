Tata Communications has announced the successful deployment of its digital infrastructure solutions to enable Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) newly launched eSIM services, reaching millions of subscribers across India.

The services are built on Tata Communications MOVE™, a GSMA-accredited eSIM Subscription Management platform, delivered by Tata Communications Collaboration Services Pvt. Ltd. (TCCSPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications. The platform enables BSNL to provision eSIMs nationwide, ensuring secure, efficient, and seamless digital SIM activation.

BSNL’s eSIM service allows mobile subscribers to activate 2G, 3G, and 4G services remotely using a secure QR code, removing the need for physical SIM cards. Devices with dual-SIM support can run an eSIM alongside a traditional SIM, offering flexibility to connect with local operators when travelling internationally.

The initiative strengthens BSNL’s connectivity solutions and aligns with Tata Communications’ broader goal of enabling Digital India. While the current rollout is focused on consumer services, the MOVE platform is also designed to scale for enterprise and IoT applications, supporting businesses in their digital transformation journeys.

BSNL subscribers with eSIM-compatible smartphones can begin activating services immediately. The nationwide rollout is expected to improve user convenience, reduce reliance on physical SIMs, and open up new possibilities for connected services in India.