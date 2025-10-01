Microsoft has rolled out the Windows 11 2025 Update (version 25H2), the latest annual feature update for its operating system. The update emphasizes stronger security and a leaner experience, continuing Microsoft’s push toward a modernized Windows platform.

For users already on Windows 11 version 24H2, the 25H2 update arrives as an enablement package. This means features have already been preloaded in prior updates, and the 25H2 release simply “switches them on”, allowing for a much quicker and smoother installation compared to traditional upgrades.

A central focus of this release is security, drawing from Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative. Key highlights include:

Improved vulnerability detection with AI-powered tools.

AI-assisted secure coding for enhanced system resilience.

Removal of legacy components such as PowerShell 2.0 and WMIC, reducing attack surfaces and making Windows more lightweight.

The rollout begins immediately for Windows 11 24H2 users who have enabled early update access. Microsoft is gradually expanding the release, with safeguard holds applied to systems that may encounter compatibility issues, ensuring stability during deployment.

For commercial and education customers, version 25H2 is available via Windows Autopatch and the Microsoft 365 admin center. Notable new features include:

Wi-Fi 7 support for next-generation wireless performance.

IT administrators can now remove select pre-installed Microsoft Store apps on Enterprise and Education devices using Intune or Group Policy.

The update also resets the support lifecycle:

24 months for Home and Pro editions.

36 months for Enterprise and Education editions.

The rollout progress can be tracked on the official Windows Release Health Hub. Some features initially disabled by default in version 24H2 will now be enabled by default in 25H2, marking Microsoft’s continued shift toward automation and AI integration in Windows.