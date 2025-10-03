Meta has announced an update to its Privacy Policy that will allow the company to use users’ interactions with Meta AI to serve more targeted and personalized ads. This update will apply to interactions across Meta’s platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Meta will begin notifying users about this change via in-product notifications and emails on 7th October 2025. The update will officially take effect on 16th December 2025.

Whenever users engage with Meta AI, whether via in-line commands, the Meta AI chat, text exchanges, or voice interactions, the data may be used to tailor advertisements. For instance, chatting with Meta AI about hiking could indicate an interest in hiking, similar to posting a reel or liking a hiking-related page.

Meta says this approach will help improve recommendations across its platforms, ensuring users see more relevant content and fewer irrelevant ads.

The personalization will extend across Meta products linked via the Accounts Center. However, interactions with Meta AI will not influence recommendations across accounts that are not connected. For example, if your WhatsApp account is not added to the Accounts Center, AI interactions on WhatsApp won’t impact personalization on other Meta products.

Meta has confirmed that sensitive topics, including religious views, sexual orientation, political beliefs, health, racial or ethnic origin, philosophical beliefs, and trade union membership, will not be used for ad targeting.

The company notes that there is no current way to opt out of this policy. Users will need to accept the update to continue using Meta AI features after 16th December 2025.